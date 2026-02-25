FOREVER K-POP National Tour to Kick Off in Bloomington and Visit Over 30 Cities

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The national tour schedule has been revealed for Forever K-Pop - A Celebration Concert, a brand-new concert experience set to burst onto stages March 25 in Bloomington, IL, before visiting Los ngeles, New York, and more than 30 cities nationwide. Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and the recent smash-hit film KPop Demon Hunters, the production delivers the ultimate K-Pop fan night out, bringing a next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and today's biggest hits to life on stage. Tickets and VIP Superfan packages (includes premium tickets, photo opp, merch, and early access to the venue) are on sale now.

Forever K-Pop - A Celebration Concert fuses live singing and dancing, bold costuming, and cinematic visuals to create a dazzling stage production. The show features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers including Leo Lam (KAI), Ally Choe (SORA), Tuânminh A. Đỗ (JIN), Emily Anne Goes (MINA), Marine Tamada-Wu (Luna), and Amanda Nawata Neiman as DJ NARI. Under the direction of Dean Elliott and choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, the company delivers the precision, athleticism, and electrifying stage presence synonymous with the K-pop genre.

The 2026 tour schedule includes:

March 25

Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

March 26

Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

March 27

Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 28

Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

March 29

Midland, MI - Midland Center for the Arts Auditorium

March 31

Milwaukee, WI - Uihlein Hall, Marcus Center

April 1

Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

April 2

Buffalo, NY - UB Centre for the Arts - Mainstage Theatre

April 3

Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 4

Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

April 7

Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

April 8

Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre

April 10

New York, NY - United Palace

April 11

Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

April 12

Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Premier Theater

April 14

Johnson City, TN - ETSU Martin Center

April 15

Evansville, IN - Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

April 16

Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

April 17

Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

April 18

Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

April 22

Tampa, FL - Straz Center - Carol Morsani Hall

April 23

Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater

April 24

Palm Beach, FL - Glazer Hall

April 25

Albany, GA - Albany Civic Center Arena

April 26

Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

April 28

Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

April 29

Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

May 1

Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

May 3

McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center

May 5

Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

May 6

Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

May 8

Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass

May 9

Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall

May 10

Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway

Presented in two 45-minute acts, the show captures the pulse of the global K-pop movement while spotlighting iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye's "Debut," and "Golden" and "Soda Pop" by K-Pop Demon Hunters' breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively. Other chart-topping hits in the set list include "Seven" by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS' "Butter," BLACKPINK's "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," NewJeans' "Supershy," and Stray Kids' "Maniac."