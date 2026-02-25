FOREVER K-POP National Tour to Kick Off in Bloomington and Visit Over 30 Cities
The tour will stop in Columbus, Milwaukee, Raleigh, Boston, and more.
The national tour schedule has been revealed for Forever K-Pop - A Celebration Concert, a brand-new concert experience set to burst onto stages March 25 in Bloomington, IL, before visiting Los ngeles, New York, and more than 30 cities nationwide. Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and the recent smash-hit film KPop Demon Hunters, the production delivers the ultimate K-Pop fan night out, bringing a next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and today's biggest hits to life on stage. Tickets and VIP Superfan packages (includes premium tickets, photo opp, merch, and early access to the venue) are on sale now.
Forever K-Pop - A Celebration Concert fuses live singing and dancing, bold costuming, and cinematic visuals to create a dazzling stage production. The show features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers including Leo Lam (KAI), Ally Choe (SORA), Tuânminh A. Đỗ (JIN), Emily Anne Goes (MINA), Marine Tamada-Wu (Luna), and Amanda Nawata Neiman as DJ NARI. Under the direction of Dean Elliott and choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, the company delivers the precision, athleticism, and electrifying stage presence synonymous with the K-pop genre.
Watch the tour announcement video here.
The 2026 tour schedule includes:
March 25
Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
March 26
Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
March 27
Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
March 28
Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
March 29
Midland, MI - Midland Center for the Arts Auditorium
March 31
Milwaukee, WI - Uihlein Hall, Marcus Center
April 1
Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
April 2
Buffalo, NY - UB Centre for the Arts - Mainstage Theatre
April 3
Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
April 4
Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
April 7
Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
April 8
Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre
April 10
New York, NY - United Palace
April 11
Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
April 12
Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Premier Theater
April 14
Johnson City, TN - ETSU Martin Center
April 15
Evansville, IN - Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
April 16
Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre
April 17
Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
April 18
Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
April 22
Tampa, FL - Straz Center - Carol Morsani Hall
April 23
Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater
April 24
Palm Beach, FL - Glazer Hall
April 25
Albany, GA - Albany Civic Center Arena
April 26
Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
April 28
Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
April 29
Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
May 1
Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
May 3
McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center
May 5
Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
May 6
Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
May 8
Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass
May 9
Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall
May 10
Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway
Presented in two 45-minute acts, the show captures the pulse of the global K-pop movement while spotlighting iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye's "Debut," and "Golden" and "Soda Pop" by K-Pop Demon Hunters' breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively. Other chart-topping hits in the set list include "Seven" by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS' "Butter," BLACKPINK's "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," NewJeans' "Supershy," and Stray Kids' "Maniac."
Videos