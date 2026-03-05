Little Fish Theatre Will Present THE TAMING by Lauren Gunderson in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Fish Theatre will present THE TAMING, a political comedy by Lauren Gunderson, from March 20 through April 4, 2026 at The Pond at Little Fish Theatre in Redondo Beach. The production is directed by Anna Miles.

In THE TAMING, a Republican senator’s chief of staff, a liberal influencer, and a Southern beauty queen unexpectedly find themselves locked in a hotel room. What begins as a partisan standoff escalates into a negotiation filled with rapid dialogue, shifting alliances, and political debate as the three women clash over policy, ambition, and power.

Gunderson is among the most-produced playwrights in the United States and is known for plays that combine historical subjects, contemporary issues, and fast-paced storytelling.

Director Anna Miles said of the production, “The Taming is a hilarious, fast-paced fever dream about the spectacle and mythology of politics: an exploration of how we perform our identity, values, and virtue, and what it takes to break through that noisy pageantry to find meaningful connection and conversation.”

The production features Little Fish Theatre company member Dana Deryuck as Patricia, with Linzi Fenix as Katherine and Megan Beard as Bianca.

The creative team includes Anna Miles (director and Costume Designer), Catherine Pitt (set designer), Bunni Gutierrez (lighting designer), Damian Artega (sound designer), Branda Lock (prop designer), and Bella Dixon (stage manager).

Performance Schedule And Tickets

Performances will take place March 20 through April 4 at The Pond at Little Fish Theatre, 514 N Prospect Ave, Suite L1 in Redondo Beach, California.

The schedule includes performances on March 20 at 8:00 p.m., March 21 at 8:00 p.m., March 22 at 2:30 p.m., March 27 at 8:00 p.m., March 28 at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., March 29 at 2:30 p.m. (with a talkback), April 3 at 8:00 p.m., and April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $22 to $37, including a $2 service fee. Tickets may be purchased by calling 310-512-6030, texting 424-203-4707, or visiting littlefishtheatre.org.