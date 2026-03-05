SILHOUETTES OF SCARLET Hip Hop Musical To Return To Regent Theater

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles–based rapper Chris Siders will bring his hip hop musical SILHOUETTES OF SCARLET back to the stage on April 18 at the Regent Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The musical previously sold out its run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June 2024 and later staged a one-night presentation at the Gardena Cinema in December 2024. A live concert version was also presented at the The Paramount LA.

SILHOUETTES OF SCARLET blends hip hop with cinematic storytelling to explore themes of grief, abusive relationships, and mental health. The story follows James, a mid-20s rap artist who confronts past trauma and redefines his understanding of love during a therapy session set on Valentine’s Day. The production features an all-BIPOC cast and crew and is accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra.

“Silhouettes Of Scarlet is a musical performance that puts audience members in the position to question and challenge stigmas surrounding mental health and grief,” said Siders. “A personal dream of mine has always been to create an album and create a musical out of it. The stories of grief and heartbreak resonate heavily in my community, yet they’re often not talked about.”

The musical was created by Siders with co-creator and composer P. L. Davis. The creative team also includes musical director and creative director Itzel M. Jauregui and creative director, producer, and marketing director Sebastian Gonzalez. Past executive producers include Annie Gonzalez and Xolo Maridueña, with support from Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter.

Sponsors for the production include Grand Performances, Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, Eastside Arts Initiative, Operation Street Kidz, and Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, among others.

The April 18 performance will begin at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale for $10 through the Regent Theater website. A cast recording of SILHOUETTES OF SCARLET is available on major streaming platforms, and a recently released EP features new songs engineered by Grammy Award–winning producer Chris Sorem.