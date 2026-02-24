HARD Summer Music Festival 2026 Lineup Announced for Inglewood Event

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HARD Events has announced the lineup for the return of HARD Summer Music Festival, set to take place in Inglewood on August 1-2, 2026. HARD Summer is returning to Hollywood Park, the expansive entertainment complex adjacent to SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater.

Since its debut in 2007, HARD Events has evolved into a defining fixture of Southern California's festival landscape. The event is renowned for its genre-spanning programming, with a curatorial ethos always on the pulse, and an unmistakable visual identity that celebrates Los Angeles' raw, grungy, city energy. Each summer, HARD welcomes a diverse, style-forward crowd to experience a collision of electronic and live music culture, reflecting the city's layered musical landscape. Over time, HARD Summer has cemented its place as one of the West Coast's most influential mid-year festivals and the largest electronic music event in Los Angeles.

HARD Summer's 2026 lineup will be led by a top tier selection of global headliners and crossover icons - including GRAMMY-winning Colombian visionary Kali Uchis, a rare collaborative next-gen meets superstar moment with Knock2 B2B Zedd, global French hitmaker DJ Snake (Hip-Hop Set), Dominican pop disruptor Tokischa, boundary breaking club provocateur Shygirl presents Club Shy, and multi-hyphenate DJ, rapper, and comedian Zack Fox. Added highlights include Belgian hard techno powerhouses Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens, meteoric house phenomenon Mau P, trap and bass architect RL Grime, and the ever innovative dance titan Maceo Plex - all forming the top of a stacked billing.

Staying true to its legacy of spotlighting the future of club culture, HARD Summer's lineup dives deep into forward thinking underground sounds. Highlights include Berlin industrial rave agitators Brutalismus 3000, UKG torchbearer Sammy Virji, techno experimentalist VTSS, UK hard dance revivalist Hannah Laing, rising UKG force Oppidan, techno authority Anetha, and high-energy trance-leaning selector Pegassi.

HARD Summer will also spotlight some of the biggest names in modern house including star Brazilian export Vintage Culture, tech house heavyweights AFTER MIDNIGHT (Matroda x San Pacho), bass house floor fillers HYPERBEAM (Odd Mob x OMNOM), Latin-influenced house duo Miguelle & Tons, UK rave favorite Sally C, Miami club mainstay Omar+, club-focused selector Fifi, Latin house sensation BOLO, the reinvented Dreya V, rising house act Brunello, and innovative vocalist and DJ Miluhska.

A dedicated Live From Earth stage takeover will spotlight the Berlin-based collective's irreverent, internet-native approach to club culture - featuring genre-fluid pop auteur 2hollis, cult internet-era synth-punk duo Snow Strippers, energetic German DJ and rapper MCR-T, maximalist hyperpop duo Frost Children, emotionally charged experimental pop producer Underscores, rising underground talent 10cust, and a to be revealed B3K B2B **** *****. Together, the takeover captures Live From Earth's signature collapse of rave, pop, and online subculture into one high-impact, youth-driven club experience.

Rounding out the lineup is a left-field and emerging slate that pushes beyond genre boundaries, featuring collaborative moments from underground club heroes DJ Seinfeld B2B Luuk van Dijk, high octane dance duo X CLUB. B2B ATRIP, hard-groove technicians Alarico B2B Yanamaste, and vinyl veterans Adiel B3B Héctor Oaks B3B Quest. The billing continues with drum & bass legend ANDY C: ALiVe, Berlin club provocateur Six Sex, Latin club innovator Nick León, the euphoric productions of salute, and multifaceted bass driven producer Mary Droppinz, and LA torchbearers CQUESTT, Strawbry, DJ Warning, Etari, and Canary Yellow among others.

Since relocating to Hollywood Park in 2024, HARD Summer has redefined the premier Los Angeles electronic music experience. Spanning 300 acres, the venue offers an immersive atmosphere defined by its expansive scale, interactivity, and experiential design. For 2026, the festival returns with a refreshed layout, designed to make moving between stages easier, along with an updated Green Stage area that gives fans more space to groove.

HARD Summer continues to prioritize meaningful connections with the communities that surround it. Since 2023, the festival's HARD Pre-Game initiative has partnered with more than 17 businesses across Greater Los Angeles, including four Inglewood-based establishments in 2025, underscoring its ongoing commitment to supporting its home city and the local businesses that shape its cultural fabric. Local businesses interested in partnering for this year's edition of HARD Summer's 'HARD Pre-Game' can submit inquiries through this application here.

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP festival passes will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 27 at 10AM PT. Fans will also have an opportunity for early access to tickets at 9AM PT via signing up for SMS notifications. Visit HARD Summer's official website for more info and to sign up for SMS.