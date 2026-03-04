A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN To Screen At El Portal Theatre For Women’s History Month

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

El Portal Theatre will present special screenings of A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at its historic North Hollywood venue. The event is part of the theatre’s year-long 100th anniversary celebration at 5269 Lankershim Boulevard.

The screenings are part of a new monthly movie night series launched by recently appointed Managing Director Ann Potenza as part of the theatre’s centennial programming.

“For Women's History Month we wanted to celebrate female talent and empowerment by remembering the remarkable contributions of women throughout history, and A League of Their Own certainly does that,” Potenza said.

The 1992 film, rated PG and running 128 minutes, will be screened on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage. Tickets are priced at $14.

The movie series complements El Portal Theatre’s lineup of live programming during its centennial year. The season includes productions and events such as LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL, SWEENEY TODD, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, CARMEN, and ELF THE MUSICAL, along with comedy performances by Fritz Coleman and Yakov Smirnoff, a jukebox musical presented by Ed Begley, and tribute shows honoring Simon and Garfunkel, Tina Turner, and John Denver.

El Portal Theatre Executive Director Pegge Forrest said, “Ann Potenza brings an exciting vision to our anniversary year at El Portal. Ann's wealth of creative skills work well in presenting our anniversary celebrations, plus her leadership will take the theatre into the future as Managing Director beyond our 100 years.”

Potenza previously produced productions at El Portal including The War of Roses, Twelve Angry Women, and Dragapalooza. She has also produced Los Angeles cultural events including The Feast of San Gennaro in Hollywood and hosts the podcast Women Who Kick Glass, which highlights stories of women who have broken barriers throughout history.

Originally opened in 1926 as a vaudeville house, El Portal Theatre later became a movie palace and remains a cultural venue in the San Fernando Valley. The theatre will mark its centennial with additional programming throughout the year, including The Centennial Black & White Gala Weekend scheduled for November 27–28, 2026.

Tickets

Tickets for A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN are $14. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 818-508-4200 or visit the link below.