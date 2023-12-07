KPFK Arts In Review Announces The Radio Drama Premiere Of CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE

Debuts on Christmas Day, December 25 at 2pm, broadcasting on KPFK 90.7FM.
POPULAR
Welcome and a Happy Holiday Season from KPFK's Arts in Review, celebrating 36 years on the air at 90.7FM, hosted by Julio Martinez. We will be Premiering “Christmastime Is Here” (the improbable story of how A Charlie Brown Christmas came to be produced on primetime television in December 1965). Debuts on Christmas Day, December 25 at 2pm, broadcasting on KPFK 90.7FM.
“Christmastime Is Here” was written by Julio Martinez, directed by Irene Arranga and edited by Federico Garcia. David Moscoe served as pianist and music director. The AIR Repertory Ensemble includes Gigi Perreau, Richard Heft, Cullen Kirkland, Linnea Lui Dakin, Chris Stark, Lauren Lewis, Richard Ye, Fiona Rose Stayton and Estella Volturo
Previous Arts in Review holiday radio dramatizations have included, All is Calm, All is Bright; To All a Good Night; The Nutcracker's Journey; Keeping Christmas Well; The Christmas Eve Truce; Christmas in Tinseltown; Christmas at the Algonquin; What Child Is This?; Churchill and Roosevelt at Christmas; One Horse Open Sleigh; Christmastime in the City; Do You Hear What I Hear?
Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org. For further information contact Julio Martinez online: julima720@gmail.com.
Videos
|Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/12-7/12)
|54th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse New Year’s Eve Musical Revue – “BEST New Year’s events in LA!”
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/31-12/31)
|The Talented Tenth
Los Angeles Theatre Center (11/09-12/10)
|Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Hindemith and Nielsen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/26-3/26)
|KC and the Sunshine Band
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/30-12/30)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 5 Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
|It's Only A Play
The Bent (11/24-12/10)
|Green Umbrella Series: March 19 Phillip Glass Etudes
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/19-3/19)
|Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Sing and Swing
Luckman Fine Arts Complex (2/03-2/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You