KENDRICK, LOGIC, DRAKE, KRAVITZ: Complexions Contemporary Ballet Returns to The Music Center

Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to The Music Center, L.A.'s only performing arts center, with performances from June 16-18, 2023, as part of the 20th dance season of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center. The New York-based company, hailed as a "matchless American dance company" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, is led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, who have brought a new, exciting genre to the dance world with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. As lauded by The Guardian, "...companies like Complexions are game-changing: they're forging a path for what ballet can be instead of what it historically has been."



Complexions will present a duo of bold works guaranteed to awaken audiences: WOKE, a dynamic one-act ballet featuring the full company, examines humanity in conjunction with the enlightened awareness of today's generation. A physical reaction to the daily news, WOKE is set to music by recording artists Kendrick Lamar, Logic, Drake and others. Closing the evening is LOVE ROCKS, set to the Rock 'n Soul music of GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz whose lush melodies and retro musical style lay a foundation for passionate storytelling through edgy, athletic and theatrical movement. Rock meets ballet in LOVE ROCKS!



"When Complexions Contemporary Ballet last performed at The Music Center five years ago, the company wowed us with a sensational tribute to the late great icon David Bowie complete with the singer's most beloved hits and glam rock-inspired costumes. Complexions will triumph again in June with a pair of masterpieces that will stir emotions across generations," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "Punctuating its intense performances with music by some of today's most influential recording artists, Complexions will take us on a whirlwind journey, beginning with a look into the world's complexities and finishing with the universal language of love. Complexions' powerful dancers return to The Music Center with a roar-a tour de force not to be missed."



Inspired by Complexions' performances, The Music Center will produce and present The Music Center's Love Amplified Poetry Jam, which will be free and open to the public on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. in collaboration with Complexions Co-Founder and Artistic Director Dwight Rhoden, Terrell "The Artist" Lewis and Tiffany Bong of UniverSOUL Hip Hop. The experience begins with an outdoor screening of the short film Black is Beautiful on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center followed by a poetry jam that weaves spoken word, dance and music and invites the public to participate. The event will feature Lewis; poet Sean Hill; youth organizations WriteGirl and Get Lit; dancers representing UniverSOUL Hip Hop; and live music by Everything Raw.



In addition, patrons for the June 18, 2023, dance performance will be invited to attend a pre-show discussion, beginning at 1 p.m., with the company's Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion's Stern Grand Hall.



To engage and inspire students and educators through dance and movement, The Music Center will offer a master class for high school dancers on Saturday, June 17. Local youth involved with WriteGirl and Get Lit will have the opportunity to participate in a Creative Writing master class led by Terrel "The Artist" Lewis.



Tickets to Complexions Contemporary Ballet's performances are available for purchase now by visiting musiccenter.org/complexions or calling (213) 972-0711. The Music Center's Ticket Buyer Assurance Program protects all advance ticket purchases for dance presentations through 2023. Ticketed patrons will receive, at their request, a full refund or a credit for a future performance if Los Angeles County or the State of California elects to restrict or prohibit large gathering events at venues, resulting in the cancellation by The Music Center of dance performances due to COVID-19-related conditions. If an event is postponed or rescheduled, ticketed patrons will be moved automatically to the new performance date; however, patrons may request a refund or credit for the future. All changes must be handled prior to the purchaser's scheduled performance date.



The Music Center remains committed to the highest standards of safety, sanitation and security to minimize risk for guests, artists and employees. Visit musiccenter.org/safety for information about The Music Center's continued safety and security measures.