Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:
Best Musical - Local
Best Musical - Tour
Best Performer in a Play - Tour
Best Play - Local
Cabaret - Intimate Space - Female
Cabaret - Intimate Space - Male
Choreography - Local
Choreography - Tour
Costume Design - Local
Director of a Musical - Local
Director of a Musical - Tour
Director of a Play - Local
Featured Actor in a Musical - Local
Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour
Featured Actor in a Play - Local
Featured Actress in a Musical - Local
Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour
Featured Actress in a Play - Local
Leading Actor in a Musical - Local
Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour
Leading Actor in a Play - Local
Leading Actress in a Musical - Local
Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour
Leading Actress in a Play - Local
Lighting Design - Local
Musical Director - Local
Scenic Design - Local
Solo Production - Play or Musical
Sound Design - Local
Special Theatre Event
THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 31%
COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 26%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasedena Playhouse 3%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Ahmanson 27%
COME FROM AWAY - Ahmanson 17%
FALSETTOS - Ahmanson 14%
Idina Menzel - SKINTIGHT - The Geffen Playhouse 57%
ANGELA GROVEY - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ahmanson Theatre 28%
Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - Kirk Douglas 15%
The Play That Goes Wrong - Ahmanson Theatre 10%
CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 4%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 4%
JULIET FISCHER-SCHULEIN - MY MIDLIFE CABARET - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 21%
Gina D’Acciaro - FAMOUS ADJACENT - Rockwell Table & Stage 20%
Susan Edwards Martin - AN UNPREDICTABLE MUSICAL EVENING - Upstairs at Vitello's 16%
Branden Holzer - LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 21%
Bradley Jones - 'DR. BRADLEY'S FABULOUS FUNCTIONAL NARCISSISM - Sterlings Upstairs at the Federal 17%
Scott Dreier - DORIS AND ME - Sierra Madre Playhouse 13%
James Tolbert - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 50%
Daniel Solis - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 4%
Gregory Gast - TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY EBSEN - Theatre West 3%
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - orpheum 48%
Kelly Divine - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 20%
Spencer Liff - Falsettos - Ahmanson Theatre 18%
June Saito - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 51%
Danae Iris McQueen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 5%
Allison Dillard - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 3%
Nick Lang - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 39%
Dimo Hyun Jun Kim - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 28%
Britany Callahan - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 2%
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Orpheum 51%
Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 33%
Jerry Zaks - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hollywood Pantages 15%
Aram Kouyoumdjian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 5%
Paul Storiale - THE GAYEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - The Sherry Theater 5%
Brando Cutts - OTHELLO - Long Beach Shakespeare Co. 4%
Robert Manion - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 33%
Joey Richter - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 10%
Corey Dorris - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 6%
Jared Goldsmith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 31%
Nick Blaemire - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 29%
Marrick Smith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 13%
Jack Tynan - ALL MY SONS - Wasatch Theatrical Ventures 6%
Victor Chi - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Sierra Madre Playhouse 4%
Donzell Lewis - DOPE QUEENS - Tomorrowland Productions 4%
Jaime Lyn Beatty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 38%
Mariah Rose Faith - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 15%
Maddie Lucas - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 4%
Christianne Noll - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 33%
Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 27%
Mary Kate Moore - LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 22%
Eva Abramian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
Malaya - DOPE QUEENS - Tomorrowland Productions 4%
Amy Smallman-Winston - BRUSHES - Whitefire Theatre 3%
Jon Matteson - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 56%
Caleb Shaw - BIG FISH - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 3%
Wyatt Goodbrand - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 3%
Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 65%
Nick Adams - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 35%
Travis Laughlin - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
Pedro Louis - OTHELLO - Long Beach Shakespeare Company 5%
Oscar Emmanuel Fabela - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Domino One Productions 4%
Lauren Lopez - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 40%
Abigail Choi Arader - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 30%
MJ Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 3%
Eden Espinosa - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 28%
Julia K. Harriman - HAMILTON - orpheum 24%
Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 17%
Tracey Rooney - THE FAVORITE - Avante Garage Theatre Company 7%
Jade Hykush - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%
Ellie Oliver - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Domino One Productions 5%
Sarah Petty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 55%
Ernie McDaniel - TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY EBSEN - Theatre West 3%
Josh Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - pasadena playhouse 3%
Matt Dahan - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions 52%
Darryl Archibald - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - pasadena playhouse 4%
Wani Han - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 4%
Corey Lubowich - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions 57%
Dane Laffrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 3%
Alan Tollefson - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 3%
John Leguizamo - Latin History for Morons - Ahmanson Theatre 57%
Jefferson Mays - A Christmas Carol - Geffen Playhouse 21%
Duffy Hudson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Force of Nature Productions 18%
Ilana Elroi & Brian Rosenthal - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions 58%
Veronika Vorel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 5%
Steve Wallace - TO DAD WITH LOVE - Theatre West 3%
Company - Into the Woods - Hollywood Bowl 63%
Kikki Ebsen - To Dad with Love, A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen - Theatre West 15%
Company - AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY - Rockwell Table and Stage 10%
