Joshua Bell & Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields Return To The Soraya in March

Just days before the COVID-19 lockdown shuttered theatres and businesses worldwide, Joshua Bell & The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields took to the stage in what would be The Soraya's final live performance for the next 18 months.

Now, two years later the sensational violinist returns to The Soraya for his eighth performance leading the renowned Academy of St. Martins in the Field for an evening of exquisite music-making: Florence Price's Adoration, Dvôrak's Violin Concerto, Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville and Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4.

The performance is on Thursday, March 10 at 8 pm.

Tickets for Academy of St. Martin in the Fields start at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.