LETTERS TO HARRIET TUBMAN Debuts at Sierra Madre Playhouse This February

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Letters to Harriet Tubman, a living history theatrical performance from Paul Morse Productions that uses songs and stories of the Civil War era to tell the adventures of the heroic woman who fought slavery through the Underground Railroad, comes to Sierra Madre Playhouse on Saturday, February 28, 11:00 AM. The family-friendly production is geared to people of all ages.

Harriet Tubman, who was born a slave, grew to become one of the foremost warriors in the battle against slavery, helping and guiding hundreds of enslaved people, including her own parents, to travel north to freedom. In this two-character play, Harriet is joined by her guitar-playing neighbor, Jeffrey Taylor, Jr.

The production examines the history of the main character and of the times and is interspersed with lively period songs and African-American spirituals, including Go Down, Moses, Oh, Freedom and Battle Hymn of the Republic. A telling tale of the difference that can be made through the strength and courage of one individual, this performance inspires and encourages the audience to hope, dream and achieve.

For tickets ($20) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.