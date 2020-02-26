John Cameron Mitchell Brings THE ORIGIN OF LOVE Tour to CAP UCLA

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents John Cameron Mitchell's The Origin Of Love Tour on Saturday, April 11, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown LA. This performance is currently sold out.

The Origin of Love Tour investigates Hedwig and The Angry Inch's origins following 25-years of worldwide influence as one of alt-culture's most beloved and enduring creations, and John Cameron Mitchell's ideas and relationships to show business. In addition to songs from the gender-bending rock musical that opened off-Broadway in 1998, released as an acclaimed film in 2001, won the Tony Award for best musical revival in 2014, and has spawned legions of adoring "Hed-Head's" worldwide, the audience will learn about Mitchell's rebellion against Broadway tropes, meeting songwriter Trask and his beloved bandmember Jack who became his boyfriend, growing up queer in a military family, Platonic and Gnostic Christian philosophy and its connection to non-binary gender expression, and the influence of Lou Reed and David Bowie.

Mitchell also performs songs from his podcast series Anthem: Homunculus and his last film, the punk-era How to Talk to Girls at Parties, as well as his recent acclaimed EP of Lou Reed covers with Eyelids and Peter Buck entitled "Turning Time Around." New York Vocalist, Cabaret Star and Comedic Monologist Amber Martin joins Mitchell along with very special guests in this rousing performance. The Origin of Love is a song Trask wrote for Hedwig the stage show and the subsequent film -- considered one of the most popular songs of the soundtrack.



For tickets and more information visit cap.ucla.edu or call 310-825-2101.





