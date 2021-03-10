Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jesus Fabian Moreno Releases New Single 'Midnight Off'

The first song from the album, "Midnight Off".

Mar. 10, 2021  

Jesus Fabian Moreno Releases New Single 'Midnight Off'

Today Jesus Fabian Moreno has released her new single 'Midnight Off', out today everywhere distributed by beatchain. The first song from the album, "Midnight Off".

Jesus Fabian Moreno plays the piano he is a composer and music producer mexican, The song for the lead single "Midnight Off" has at least 1000 views on the Streaming soundcloud. Explains Jesus Fabian Moreno. Jesus Fabian Moreno is a musical artist mexican, dj producer has been active in the music industry since 2016.

Listen here: https://ffm.to/y0k76nl


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Emmy Rossum, Morgan Freeman, Jamie Lee Curtis & More to Take Part in US Holocaust Memo Photo

Emmy Rossum, Morgan Freeman, Jamie Lee Curtis & More to Take Part in US Holocaust Memorial Museum Virtual Event

Wizard World Signature Series Debuts With Exclusive Horror Lineup Photo

Wizard World Signature Series Debuts With Exclusive Horror Lineup

East West Players and API Rise Presents FROM NUMBER TO NAME Photo

East West Players and API Rise Presents FROM NUMBER TO NAME

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of Hershey Felder PUCCINI Photo

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of Hershey Felder PUCCINI


More Hot Stories For You

  • Denver Public Art Calls For Qualified Artists For Project At The Denver District 5 Police Substation And New 911 Call Center
  • Central City Opera to Present Mainstage Productions of CAROUSEL and RIGOLETTO
  • Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Retires Professional Performing Company After 25 Years
  • Theater 29 Presents New Virtual And Immersive Theatrical And Creative Arts