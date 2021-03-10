Jesus Fabian Moreno Releases New Single 'Midnight Off'

Today Jesus Fabian Moreno has released her new single 'Midnight Off', out today everywhere distributed by beatchain. The first song from the album, "Midnight Off".

Jesus Fabian Moreno plays the piano he is a composer and music producer mexican, The song for the lead single "Midnight Off" has at least 1000 views on the Streaming soundcloud. Explains Jesus Fabian Moreno. Jesus Fabian Moreno is a musical artist mexican, dj producer has been active in the music industry since 2016.

Listen here: https://ffm.to/y0k76nl