THE BERGAMOT COMEDY FESTIVAL Returns To The Crow In March

The Crow will host the third annual Bergamot Comedy Festival from Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, March 28 at its venue in the Bergamot Station Arts Center.

Presented by The Crow, a nonprofit, mission-driven comedy club, the festival combines stand-up and storytelling performances with free educational panels and networking opportunities. The event is designed to connect emerging performers with industry professionals while centering historically underrepresented voices in comedy.

The four-day festival includes evening ticketed shows and a series of free panels focused on professional development and access within the entertainment industry.

Festival Schedule

Wednesday, March 25

6:00 p.m. – Free Educational Panel

8:00 p.m. – Ticketed Storytelling Show and Stand-Up Show

Thursday, March 26

6:00 p.m. – Free Educational Panel

8:00 p.m. – Ticketed Stand-Up Shows

Friday, March 27

6:00 p.m. – Free Educational Panel

8:00 p.m. – Ticketed Stand-Up Shows

Saturday, March 28

12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Free Educational Panels

4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. – Ticketed Stand-Up Shows

The festival takes place at The Crow, located at 2525 Michigan Avenue, Unit F4, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

The Crow operates in partnership with Crow Comedy Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Together, they support performers through education, mentorship, workshops, and career development initiatives aimed at fostering greater inclusion within the Los Angeles comedy community.