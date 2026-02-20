Chance Lang Unveils Cast For AN ODE TO PARENTING At Stephanie Feury’s StudIo Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Writer and director Chance Lang will present AN ODE TO PARENTING, a new series of five original one-act plays, running April 10 through April 26, 2026, at Stephanie Feury’s Studio Theatre in Hollywood. Performances take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

The cast includes James Lemire, Tallulah Jones, Ben Carr, Gianni Magna, Vanessa Rae Robinson, Roxanne Jaeckel, Lauren Corona, Caleb D. Fietsam, Bre Melino, and Leialani Nicol.

Blending comedy and drama, AN ODE TO PARENTING examines family relationships, generational expectations, and the emotional complexities between parents and children. Drawing from personal experiences, Lang’s plays address themes including queer identity, intergenerational grief, PTSD, adoption, and the broader search for understanding within families.

The evening moves between humor and reflection, presenting character-driven stories that explore both the tension and tenderness of familial love.

Lang, a New York City-born and Los Angeles-raised playwright and actor, has previously written Going Home (2025), Trying (2023), One Take (2021), and Hypocrite (2019). His international collaborations include projects at Institute Grotowski in Wroclaw and Brzezinka, Poland, and at the Divine Comedy Festival in Krakow, as well as productions at TEATR Studio Warsaw and REDCAT in Los Angeles.

Ticket Information

WHAT: AN ODE TO PARENTING

WHEN: April 10 – April 26, 2026; Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

WHERE: Stephanie Feury’s Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS: $50

ADMISSION: Ages 16 and up; approximately two hours including intermission

Tickets are available online.