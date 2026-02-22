Ryan M. Luevano to Adapt DAY OF A LION for Stage

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning playwright Ryan M. Luevano will adapt the independent film Day of a Lion for the stage.

Written and directed by, and starring the Foscht twins, Bianca and Dilara Foscht, the movie had its North American release via Gravitas Ventures in August 2025 and has captivated audiences with its exploration of identity and familial bonds. Its unique style, influenced by German expressionism and European cinema, has garnered praise for its visual poetry and emotional depth. The film has received critical acclaim, including the Best Foreign Feature Film award at the Wales International Film Festival, and is set to undergo a transformation that promises to enrich its narrative for theater audiences.

"I am thrilled to explore the rich layers of this psychodrama and bring it to life on stage," said Luevano. "The story of sisters Wanda and Dolly resonates deeply, and I look forward to expanding their backstories and blurring the lines between fantasy and reality in a way only a stage play can accomplish."

The stage adaptation will delve deeper into the lives of Wanda and Dolly as they navigate the complexities of their relationship in the wake of their father's death. Luevano plans to introduce a new character and expand key moments from the film, allowing audiences to experience the sibling tension in a fresh way.

Developmental readings of the initial draft are scheduled for spring 2026 in Los Angeles, with producers eager to review the polished script upon its completion. As part of the adaptation process, Bianca and Dilara Foscht will have the first right of refusal to reprise their roles from the film, ensuring continuity between the two mediums. For those interested in Day of a Lion, the film, it is available to watch on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.