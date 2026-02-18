Review: THREE COCONUTS World Premiere Comedy at Miles Memorial Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Written and directed by Howard Teichman and Steven G. Simon, the world premiere comedy Three Coconuts is based on true events that happened in Teichman’s life as a young boy. And after sharing the memory “with Steve about what happened, he thought the event would be the making of a very funny comedy.” And that it has become thanks the skill of the two men in creating and bringing the play to West Coast Jewish Theatre, with performances now at the Miles Memorial Playhouse in Santa Monica through March 29.

Set in Chicago at the end of August 1968 during the Democratic National Convention as police are fighting demonstrators against the Vietnam War in the surrounding streets, another battle is taking place in the Albany Park neighborhood as Ida Blumenthal (Dana Weisman who thoroughly inhabits the role in a tour de force performance) is preparing for sabbat dinner in her first-floor apartment. Or rather her son is taking care of the food cooking in the kitchen as Ida strolls around in her lingerie, worrying about the upcoming evening. And kudos to Weisman for her comfortable parading around in such personal attire, which includes a girdle and stockings!

You see. instead of being outside protesting, Ida’s cause is to find a new husband since hers has gone missing. But most importantly, Ida is seeking a new father for her young son Sammy (perfectly cast Zachary Nemes, who is right to share in program notes “his great grandparents are Kvelling from up above”). Nemes is wonderfully realistic as Sammy, who is at the age when a father’s influence is most important to a son’s development. But how is a middle-aged woman, determined to find a Jewish husband, to go about achieving her goal?

Long before dating apps, computers and social media, Ida decides to take out an ad in the Jewish newspaper, the Forward, inviting single Jewish men over, sight unseen, for a home-cooked Friday night Sabbat dinner, much to her brother Irving’s dismay (Shelly Kurtz who channels every older Jewish man I remember from my childhood). In fact, when he arrives before the first of her Friday night “find a husband” dinners, he dubs the three men going to show up as the Three Coconuts.

First to arrive is Skip Pipo as David Alonzo, a real bargain seeker who loves announcing how much he paid for his incredibly loud wardrobe. Although not mentioned, no doubt his life during the Depression and World War II, when every penny was counted to make ends meet, has contributed to his eccentric personality.

Number two is Warren Davis as Manny Feldstein, the most famous peanut thrower at Wrigley Field whose macho nature has sent him to Ida’s for a free home-cooked meal and hopefully a quick sexual encounter afterwards, nothing more.

Last of the three is Kevin Dulude perfectly cast as Benny Goodmann (“two Ns not one”), a nebbish and shy Jewish accountant who is much better with numbers and listening to others than knowing how to talk to women on a personal level.

Adding to the raucous environment is Ida’s second-story neighbor, Maurice (tall and handsome Sean Michael Williams), who has been operating a bordello on his premises. He enters holding Sheila (Joelle Tshud), one of his women whose only line is “I’m with him” when questioned about anything. And both characters seem spaced out on more than a little marijuana. You see, with the cops otherwise engaged, Maury has staged a party for his clients figuring a noisy drug-filled gathering won’t be noticed by the law that night. Wrong!

Adding to the fun of the production, I guarantee these two talented actors will remind you of Clarence Williams III and Peggy Lipton as Linc and Julie on The Mod Squad, a popular TV crime drama that debuted in September 1968, a month after the Chicago riots.

When the local constabulary come calling (Kyle D. Ochs as Officer O’Toole and Dennis Delsing as Sergeant Kowalski), Maury and Sheila disappear, leaving Ida, Sammy, and the Three Coconuts to be swept up in the vice cops’ dragnet. When they arrive at the police station, The Hippie (Matthew Nye) in denim vest and bell bottoms is spouting the truth being uttered in the street riots against the Vietnam War and oppression of free speech by the cops, and whose perfectly-timed comebacks fuel the fast-paced banter between Ida and the cops.

So, who will survive the night at the police station with such a strange mix of personalities? And will Ida be satisfied when it’s over that one of the Three Coconuts is the right man for her? I’m not telling as that’s part of the fun in this world premiere comedy! So just sit back, relax, and enjoy the laughter!



Certainly, the play needs to be shortened a bit, perhaps offering a lot less time with Ida parading around in her lingerie while arguing with her brother, and having the three coconuts arrive sooner for dinner. But I really enjoyed the story, acting and staging, along with recognizing the Yiddish comments, behavior and attitudes from my own life being raised by a close-knit Jewish family who wanted little more for its women than to get married and become a devoted mother. Thank goodness standing on our own two feet is now acceptable for women wanting to live life their own way, much like Ida chooses for herself.

Technical credits contribute greatly to the mood of 1968, especially the songs selected by associate producer/sound designer Bill Froggatt. Set design by Jeff G. Rack perfectly represents an apartment of a Jewish family as well as the inside of a police station, complete with jail cell. Lighting design by Ellen Monocroussos and especially costume design by Sara C. Ice and wigs by Judi Lewin channel the late 60s vibe to perfection.

The world premiere comedy Three Coconuts written and directed by Howard Teichman and Steven G. Simon, is produced by Howard Teichman and presented by West Coast Jewish Theatre. Performances take place at the Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403 through March 29, 2026 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 with Seniors and Santa Monica residents, $35. To reserve, call 323-821-2449 or online at http://wcjt.org Available tickets will be sold onsite at the box office prior to each performance. Arrive early as the location is street parking only with many restrictions, so read signs carefully.

