JUSTICE? OR…JUST ME? THE BITE to be Presented at Whitefire Theatre's Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite by Lorinda Hawkins Smith, based on the Justice? Or...Just Me? book series will be at the Whitefire Theatre in their Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival this month. The solo play is written, produced and performed by Lorinda Hawkins Smith with direction by Patricia Bean-Kane.

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite was an official selection of the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival Diversity Scholarship awarded to productions with powerful community impact. The solo show is partnering with Peace Over Violence to give a portion of the box office to help victims of violence in recognition of October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. There will be a Q & A after the show. Performance will be in person and On Demand October 28, 2021.

In her quest for justice Dominique finds just her. What if saving your life means losing it? Justice? Or...Just Me?: The Bite is the first in a trilogy of shows chronicling the journey of a Black woman (Dominique Mills) who leaves an abusive marriage to a White man.

"I'm homeless. No, I never smoked crack. I'm childless. Yes, I want my babies back. I've been in jail. No, I've never robbed a store. People want to take from me. Yet, I'm very poor," says Dominique. Society tends to have one idea of what the face of homelessness, childlessness, domestic violence and criminal backgrounds looks like.

"Justice? Or...Just Me?" was a ten minute monologue workshopped in Skid Row in 2007. After performing the mini solo show for ten years, Lorinda was able to be part of REDCAT's Studio: Spring 2018 where she incorporated multi media with the piece. Said REDCAT, "Writer, actor, and activist Lorinda Hawkins Smith's compelling solo performance Justice? Or Just Me? intricately remixes incisive text and soulful vocal rhythms and textures to examine a Black woman's encounter with law enforcement, domestic violence and her interracial marriage to a White man."

Understanding that the story is too large to fit into just one show, it is now a trilogy: Justice? Or... Just Me?: The Bite, The Fight, The Flight. Justice? Or...Just Me?:The Bite is part one and shares its title with the book series of the same title. Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite Book 1 is currently available in paperback and kindle on Amazon.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite

By Lorinda Hawkins Smith

Based on the Justice? Or...Just Me? book series.

Justice? Or...Just Me?: The Bite is the first in a trilogy of shows chronicling the journey of a Black woman (Dominique Mills) who leaves an abusive marriage to a White man. The show mixes spoken word, song, comedy and tragedy.

The production is written, performed and produced by Lorinda Hawkins Smith. Directed by Patricia Bean-Kane. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection.

AUGUST 28, 2021 | Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lorinda Hawkins Smith (Playwright) is an actress, comedian, writer, musician and domestic violence survivor. While transitioning from houseless to housed, she earned her MBA and wrote Justice? Or...Just Me? She just recently published the first in her book series with the same title, Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite, now available on Amazon. Lorinda is honored to be a commissioned playwright for the Robey Theatre Company. In addition to plays, Lorinda wrote and directed a short film, The Virus, last year that has won awards in the Oregon Scream Week Horror Film Festival, Nevada Short Film Festival and Reno Comedy Film Festival. She currently teaches drama to youth. lorindahawkinssmith@gmail.com

Patricia Bean-Kane (Director) began writing and directing plays as a freshman in high school. She has been involved in Christian theatre for over 25 years. She is the founder of Black Light Theatre in Denver and the Christian elite Ensemble in L.A. Patricia has written over 15 plays that have been performed under her directorship either by Black Light Theater Company or CEE in Denver, Colorado, Los Angeles, California, Kansas City Kansas, Holly Springs Mississippi, Oklahoma and Washington D.C. She is an actress, director and trainer. She has assisted various churches, and organizations in producing their own productions. She is the recipient of the Rohi Honoree Award awarded to Christian playwrights.

TICKET INFORMATION

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite is October 28, 2021 at 8p.m.. Tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/whitefiretheatre/590465/

WHERE: Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

WHEN: Thursday, August 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. with Q & A following.

ADMISSION: $25.00

ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/whitefiretheatre/590465/

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Adult content. Suggested for audiences 18 and over.