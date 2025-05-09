JUST LIKE US West Coast Premiere Extended at Latino Theater Company

Performances will now run through May 25.
Latino Theater Company has extended the West Coast premiere of Just Like Us by Karen Zacarías for an additional week of performances, through May 25.
Inspired by the bestselling book by Helen Thorpe and more timely now than ever, this non-fiction play follows four Latina teenage girls whose close-knit friendship is put to the test when each finds her opportunities in life dictated by immigration status—or lack thereof.
The play is written by Karen Zacarías and inspired by the bestselling book by Helen Thorpe. It is directed by Fidel Gomez and stars Newt Arlandiz, Brenda Banda, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Noelle Franco, Blanca Isabella, Elyse Mirto, Saul Rodriguez, Sari Sanchez, and Valerie Rose Vega. The production is produced by The Latino Theater Company.
Videos