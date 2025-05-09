JUST LIKE US West Coast Premiere Extended at Latino Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Latino Theater Company has extended the West Coast premiere of Just Like Us by Karen Zacarías for an additional week of performances, through May 25.

Inspired by the bestselling book by Helen Thorpe and more timely now than ever, this non-fiction play follows four Latina teenage girls whose close-knit friendship is put to the test when each finds her opportunities in life dictated by immigration status—or lack thereof.

