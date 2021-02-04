JUDGMENT DAY Premieres This Month at the Whitefire Theatre

Actor and playwright Juliette Jeffers performs 20 different characters in her solo performance Judgment Day, specially scheduled for presentation during Black History Month on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PST. (4:00 p.m. EST). The show is an Official Selection of Solofest 2021 at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks.

This is a virtual presentation. First, there will be a Vimeo screening of the show, followed by a live Q&A with Ms. Jeffers via Zoom. The estimated running time of the show is 60 minutes.

Ja'Quon Johnson believes he is being brought to the courthouse to be tried for his role in a drug sting operation. Instead, he is surprised to learn that he is being called as a witness against God Himself. God is being charged with hating Black people, based on the evidence of their suffering prejudice, indignities, slavery, hatred, discrimination and murder over the course of four centuries. Testimony is heard from slave rebellion leader Nat Turner, voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, two very different Black clergymen, even a Jewish Holocaust survivor.

How could God permit the long litany of disasters and atrocities to happen? What will the verdict of the people's court be?

Juliette Jeffers is a Caribbean-American writer and performer. Her previous plays include Chocolate Match; Pan Gyul; Batman and Robin in the Boogie Down (Bronx Council on the Arts Award); and Tio Pablo (Hollywood Short and Sweet Festival Award). She has appeared in eighteen films, thirty-three guest-starring TV roles (Criminal Minds, All Rise, Chicago Med, Snowfall, Grey's Anatomy, more) and over sixty national commercials. Additionally, she is a director and producer. She is also Curator of the Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival at the Whitefire Theatre.

Denise Dowse directs Judgment Day. A graduate of Norfolk State University, she is the five-time recipient of the NAACP Theatre Award for her work as a director. Her recent credits include the sold-out run of Recorded in Hollywood; Hairspray; and Beauty and the Beast. Most recently, she has directed a film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story. Also an actor, she has extensive credits on stage, screen and television, currently appearing as Dr. Pine on the series Insecure.

Judgment Day originally premiered as a full-length work in Atlanta in 2017. In its current form, it includes references to news events that have occurred since then.

Can humanity hold God accountable? It's a question that Judgment Day endeavors to answer.

Tickets for the 1:00 p.m. show on February 28 are $15.99 and can be obtained at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/juliettejeffers/473664