JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG And ON THE BEACH To Screen At KAT KRAMER’S FILMS THAT CHANGE THE WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kat Kramer’s Films That Change the World and the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills will present a special double feature honoring the legacy of filmmaker Stanley Kramer on Sunday, November 23, 2025, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The event will include screenings of Judgment at Nuremberg and On the Beach, with a panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Kat Kramer between the two films.

The screenings commemorate both the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials and the dropping of the atomic bomb. Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) received ten Academy Award nominations, winning Oscars for Best Actor (Maximilian Schell) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Abby Mann). Stanley Kramer was honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for his body of work. On the Beach (1959) earned two Academy Award nominations and multiple Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards.

Between the two screenings, Kramer will moderate a “think-tank” style panel discussion with special guests (to be announced). The second film, On the Beach, will be dedicated to the late Alan Harkness, the film’s last surviving crew member, who passed away in 2024.

Kat Kramer, founder of Kat Kramer’s Films That Change the World, established the series in 2009 to highlight socially conscious films and documentaries addressing urgent issues. This marks the first time Kramer has presented her father’s films through the series. The screenings follow her 2013 presentation of Fallout, an Australian documentary examining the making of On the Beach.

“The timing is ideal,” said Kramer. “Both Judgment at Nuremberg and On the Beach remain as relevant today as when they were made. Anti-Semitism, genocide, and the threat of nuclear war are still major global concerns. My father devoted his life’s work to bringing worldwide attention to controversial subjects, and it’s vital to introduce his films to a new generation.”

The double feature coincides with the release of two new films that revisit related themes: Nuremberg (Sony Pictures Classics), written and directed by James Vanderbilt and starring Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, and Michael Shannon; and A House of Dynamite (Netflix), directed by Kathryn Bigelow and starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG (1961)

Directed and produced by Stanley Kramer for United Artists, Judgment at Nuremberg stars Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Maximilian Schell, Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland, Montgomery Clift, Richard Widmark, Werner Klemperer, and William Shatner. The acclaimed drama examines post–World War II justice through the trial of German judges, addressing moral accountability and historical responsibility. Written by Abby Mann, the film is regarded as a landmark in cinema for its unflinching portrayal of war crimes and its inclusion of authentic archival footage.

ON THE BEACH (1959)

Also directed and produced by Stanley Kramer for United Artists, On the Beach is based on Nevil Shute’s novel and stars Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner, Fred Astaire, Anthony Perkins, and Donna Anderson. The film follows survivors of a nuclear war seeking refuge in Australia as they await the inevitable spread of deadly radiation. Praised for its haunting realism and moral gravity, On the Beach was influential in shaping international nuclear disarmament discussions and inspired peace talks at the United Nations.