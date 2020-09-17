Irvine Barclay Theatre Presents Steve Tyrell Performing At Bayside Restaurant In Newport Beach

Every Monday thru Friday, Steve can be heard on The Steve Tyrell Show, from 5pm to 8pm on KJAZZ 88.1.

Irvine Barclay Theatre presents Steve Tyrell on Saturday, October 3 at Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach.

Doors open at 11am for lunch, the music begins at noon.

Book Reservation: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2020-2021-season-events/steve-tyrell.html

Grammy Award-winning vocalist and producer Steve Tyrell is truly a renaissance man. In his nearly five decades in the music business, he has achieved success as a singer, songwriter, producer, music supervisor, and most recently, radio host.

With his breakthrough performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II, Steve Tyrell reinvented and re-popularized classic pop standards for a modern-day audience. Steve has sold hundreds of thousands of albums and has gained a passionate following all over the world. His hits "The Way You Look Tonight," "The Simple Life," "I've Got a Crush on You" and "The Sunny Side of the Street," have launched millions of romances and have been played at thousands of weddings.

As an artist, all nine of his American Standards albums have achieved top-5 status on Billboard's jazz charts. His first album, A New Standard, was among the best-selling jazz albums for more than five years.

Tyrell's work in the studio as a record producer has included collaborations with such diverse and legendary artists as Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Linda Ronstadt, Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Blood Sweat and Tears, Mary J. Blige, Chris Botti, Dave Koz, Dolly Parton, Smokey Robinson, Burt Bacharach, Bette Midler and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

Every Monday thru Friday, Steve can be heard on The Steve Tyrell Show, from 5pm to 8pm on KJAZZ 88.1 and online at jazzandblues.org.

