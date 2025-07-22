Interview: Jon Peterson on the COZY CABARET SERIES by P3 Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



P3 Theatre Company’s Cozy Cabaret Series was created to present a platform for local professional theatre artists and nonprofit arts organizations to showcase their talents and bring quality arts into the community, and to serve as a fundraising series to help P3 Theatre Company continue to pursue its mission and vision to help make the world a better place through the arts.

The latest in the Cozy Cabaret Series was Back to Broadway, directed by P3 Company Theatre’s Artistic Director Christy Mauro-Cohen with Musical Direction and Accompaniment by David Scott Cohen.

I decided to speak with Jon Peterson (pictured), the Managing Director of P3, about the genesis of the series, its production team, entertainers, and future plans.

How long have you been Managing Director of P3 Theatre Company?

I have been the Managing Director of P3 Theatre Company since its inception in 2019.

What led you to create P3?

I have been involved in the arts since high school as an actor, singer, dancer, director, choreographer, and musical director. After 30 fulfilling years in those roles, it only seemed logical that I use that knowledge and experience to create art and provide opportunities for other artists and creatives to work in the arts.

Has Christy Mauro-Cohen always been its Artistic Director? And if so, did the two of you create the company together?

Christy has been the Artistic Director of P3 Theatre Company since January of 2025. While Christy was not part of the team that created P3 Theatre Company, she did play the title role in our inaugural production of Evita in September 2019.

How did you and Christy Mauro-Cohen (pictured) first meet?

Christy and I met in 1995 in a production of Evita at the Curtain Call Dinner Theatre in Tustin where she played Eva Person and I was in the ensemble and the Juan Peron understudy.

Why and when did you decide to start the Cozy Cabaret series?

Cozy Cabaret was created in 2021 to bring live theatre back into theatre spaces as theatre patrons were slowly returning to live theatre performances as the restrictions of COVID-19 began to lift. It was a way to fundraise and generate revenue for P3 Theatre, get actors back on the live stage, and encourage theatre patrons to return to the theatre.

What and when was the first cabaret in the series?

The first Cozy Cabaret performance was a Christmas Concert called ‘Tis the Season, a Holiday Cabaret in December of 2021 at the Aurora Theatre in Long Beach. The Aurora Theatre is a quaint little theatre that seats about 45 people – this is where the cabaret series earned its title ‘Cozy.’

How long has it been since the last one was done? Was the long break intentional?

The last Cozy Cabaret performance was in July 2023 at the Second Story Theatre in Hermosa Beach, but the long break was not intentional. In September of 2023, we produced the World Premiere of The Red Suitcase at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood. After this production, our company made the decision to take a brief operational pause while focusing on relocating the theatre productions to the Greater Los Angeles area as well as on the sustainability of the organization.

Why did you decide to present Cozy Cabarets on Monday nights?

Christy and I opted to present the Cozy Cabaret series one Monday night a month for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, the artists that will be performing as part of our ongoing series are frequently involved in other productions with other theatres, and Monday is known as a ‘dark night’ in the industry making it a better night for us to bring in the level of talent up to P3 standards. From a patron’s perspective, we’d love to encourage other theatre artists to attend our cabarets, so that ‘dark night’ once again comes into play – and nonperforming theatre patrons will now have the option for a date night or a night out during the week.

Why did you decide to present them in Hollywood and not in Long Beach or the South Bay as you usually do?

We opted to bring the Cozy Cabaret series to the Broadwater Theatre in Hollywood as part of P3’s plan to shift our programing to the Greater Los Angeles area. The Broadwater is a perfect fit for our cabarets. We have produced several productions in three of their four different theatre spaces. And the Broadwater has an amazing staff and it is an amazing facility.

How did you select performers for the Back to Broadway Cozy Cabaret series? Please tell me about them and what songs will they be singing?

The Back to Broadway Cozy Cabaret series featured P3 Theatre Company’s troupe of world-class solo cabaret artists who will take you on a captivating journey through a titillating songbook of their Broadway Favorites - from Oklahoma to 42nd Street – from Cabaret to City of Angels. The performers included Jen Kersey, Ziegelman, Ella Nelson, Jini Elizabeth Scoville-Santos, Emerson Lopez-Haller, Aubrey Williams, along with Christy Mauro-Cohen and me!

What was the inspiration for creating the group of Cozy Cabaret entertainers?

Our Cozy Cabaret series performers are comprised of a group of singers who have all worked with P3 Theatre in past productions. They were assembled to create a select group of talent that P3 can take into the retirement communities and senior living facilities to provide them with much needed entertainment. The senior community holds a special place in my heart as I performed for them for years while living in South Florida and offered me the opportunity to bring them joy through the arts which is a very rewarding thing.

Do the singers always select the songs, or do you or your Musical Director David Scott Cohen?

For Back to Broadway, our cabaret artists provided a selection of songs they wanted to sing and Christy and David worked with them to make the selections. Christy is the one who so brilliantly put the show lineup together to create a fantastic evening of song.

How long has David Cohen been P3’s Musical Director?

David has been the musical director for specific productions P3 has produced, specifically our MGM in Concert and Day After Day (The Life and Music of Doris Day). He’s ridiculously talented and super busy, so we are lucky to get him when we can! It doesn’t hurt that he is married to our Artistic Director, Christy.

How did you and David first meet?

I met David back when I met Christy in the mid-90s. They weren’t married yet, but had been together since they were teens. I had the pleasure of moving to Florida to perform in MGM in Concert for 7 years back in 1996 and he was our musical director and live accompanist for that show.

Do you always perform in the Cozy Cabaret performances or is this the first time?

Historically I have performed in the Cozy Cabaret performances, but moving forward I will just be serving as the host or emcee. Our audiences have heard me sing enough. HAHA!

Are performances appropriate for all ages?

Yes! Please join us for a wonderful evening of music, talent, and gratitude and support for your local arts community! While we aim to create productions that are appropriate for the whole family, our cabaret themes and performances will change each month, so I recommend looking at the description on our website before buying tickets for the littles. We will be clear on the ‘rating’ of our shows.

What’s your vision for the future of the Cozy Cabaret series?

My vision is to continue our two-act format highlighting a solo cabaret artist in one act and having a special performance for the second. For these, we will be reaching out to independent producers, writers, and performers to give them a platform to perform their material. Amazing local talent is aplenty here in Los Angeles and many of them just need a platform to have their work seen. The other group we will be focusing on are local nonprofit arts organizations such as children’s ensembles, veteran arts groups, etc. There are amazing nonprofit art organizations out there doing some incredible work and it would be an honor to be able to showcase it.

What other Cozy Cabarets are on P3’s upcoming schedule?

Our next Cozy Cabaret is Mandy Williams’ one-woman show, The Funny Thing About Men, on Monday, August 11th at 8pm at the Broadwater Second Stage Theatre, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood 90038.

Here are a few of the characters Mandy plays in this witty, laugh-out-loud exploration of the dynamics between men and women in everyday life. Packed with sharp observations, clever musical numbers, and personal anecdotes, Mandy offers a relatable and humorous take on everything from relationships and household responsibilities to societal expectations placed on women. The evening also features a Special Appearance by Solo Cabaret Artist Christopher Showerman.

With her signature British charm, Mandy guides the audience through the trials and triumphs of balancing a career, love life, and the unspoken “mental load” that often falls on women’s shoulders. Songs like “Ain’t No Thing a Woman Can’t Do” and “Things I Know Against My Will” hilariously capture the essence of modern womanhood, while heartwarming moments remind us of the enduring power of love and self-discovery.

Brimming with insightful humor and catchy tunes, The Funny Thing About Men will leave audiences smiling, reflecting, and singing along as they recognize themselves in Mandy’s hilarious journey.

Where can patrons get tickets for upcoming Cozy Cabaret performances?

Tickets and more information for upcoming P3 Theatre Company’s Cozy Cabarets are available at www.P3Theatre.biz with available tickets sold at the door.

Anything else on the upcoming P3 schedule?

In addition to our Cozy Cabaret series, we are in the process of selecting main stage productions for 2026. We are also planning on producing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival again in 2026.

Thanks so much, Jon. I look forward to attending as many as I can!