Inland Pacific Ballet Will Present THE NUTCRACKER In Claremont And Riverside

Inland Pacific Ballet will present its annual production of The Nutcracker this holiday season with four performances at Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont, December 13–14, and three performances at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, December 20–21.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score, The Nutcracker features new scenic and costume designs, a cast of more than 80 dancers, and students from the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy. The production includes a mix of company professionals, guest artists, and 62 youth performers, ages 6–18, from local communities.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and embarks on a fantastical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. The ballet features toy soldiers, dancing dolls, waltzing flowers, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, blending classical choreography with inventive stage elements such as a new color guard and updated ensemble sequences.

“We are proud to present this year’s Nutcracker, which showcases the exceptional talent nurtured within the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy and our professional company,” said Zaylin Cano, Executive Director of Inland Pacific Ballet. “Audiences will see the artistry of notable guest soloists and the energy of young dancers who share the stage. Our goal remains to bring world-class dance to local communities while supporting the next generation of artists.”

GUEST ARTISTS

For performances at Bridges Auditorium on December 13 and 14, guest artists Lori Hernández, a principal guest performer and social media artist, will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, joined by Brien Heil, company member of City Ballet of San Diego, as the Cavalier.

For performances at the Fox Performing Arts Center on December 20 and 21, Mira Nadon, principal dancer with New York City Ballet and a former IPB Academy student, will perform the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nadon, the first Asian American female principal in New York City Ballet’s 75-year history, will be joined by fellow NYCB principal Peter Walker as the Cavalier.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College

450 N College Way, Claremont, CA 91711

Saturday, December 13 & Sunday, December 14 – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Fox Performing Arts Center

3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Saturday, December 20 – 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 21 – 2:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets start at $41, with senior, child, student, and group pricing available. For details and reservations, visit inlandpacificballet.org.