Independent Writers Lab Announces Reading Series at the Fountain Theatre

American Theatre's brightest young voices are part of the newly formed Independent Writers Lab, which will be hosting a reading series of four new plays at The Fountain Theatre December 3 - 5, 2019. The series will feature readings of original works from playwrights Carla Ching (Nomad Motel, Atlantic Theater Company), Bernardo Cubria (The Giant Void In My Soul, Ammunition Theater Company), Joy Gregory (The Shaggs, Playwrights Horizons), and Charlotte Miller (Thieves, Rising Phoenix Rep/Rattlestick).

Tuesday, December 3 @7pm: "Untitled Play I'm Writing So I Don't Die from Rage" by Carla Ching / Directed by Jen Chang

When May interviews to write the next big Asian American film, little does she know she's about to be consumed by the Hollywood machine.

Carla started writing and performing autobiographical work with pan-Asian performance collective Peeling, which she still considers her first theater training. Her plays include Nomad Motel (NNPN Rolling World Premiere at City Theatre Company, Horizon Theatre Company and Unicorn Theatre Company; NY Premiere at Atlantic Theatre Company), Fast Company (World and NY premieres at South Coast Rep and Ensemble Studio respectively) and The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up (Co-World Premiere at Artists at Play and Theatre Mu). Her work has been developed or produced at Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley Rep, CTG Writers' Workshop, Huntington Theatre Company, Lark Play Development Center, Lyric Stage, Ma-Yi Theatre Company, The O'Neill, The Kitchen Theater and The Women's Project Lab among others. Former Artistic Director of Asian American Theater Company, 2g. Her new play Revenge Porn is a Toulmin Commission from The Atlantic Theater Company. Proud founding member of The Kilroys and member of New Dramatists. On television, Carla has written on Graceland, Fear the Walking Dead, I Love Dick, The First, Preacher and the forthcoming Home Before Dark for Apple. She is currently developing a new show with 3AD at AMC.

Wednesday, December 4 @7pm: "Crabs In A Bucket" by Bernardo Cubria / Directed by Felix Solis

Amargo and Pootz are two bitter crabs living in a shucking bucket. They spend their days gossiping about the crabs that got out, the ones who couldn't take it, and the losers who still live among them. When a new crab arrives filled with hope and change, they are faced with who they once were and their incessant dream of getting the shuck out.

Bernardo Cubría is a Mexican playwright who splits his time between New York and Los Angeles. His play The Giant Void in my Soul was nominated for Best Playwright at the 2018 Ovation Awards, Los Angeles Drama critics Circle Awards, and The Stage Raw Awards. His play Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement will be received it's world premiere at INTAR in NYC. It was a Semi-Finalist for the O'Neil in 2017. The Judgment of Fools has received three critically acclaimed production in NYC, LA, and Houston, TX. His play The Redhead is Coming was a part of F*ckfest at The Brick in NYC in 2015. He also hosts the popular theatre podcast Off and On: A New York Theatre Podcast.

@9pm "Stupid Girls" by Charlotte Miller /Directed by Hannah Wolf

Stupid girls is a twisted, modernized adaptation of the "dancing princesses" fairy tale. In this retelling a kingdom is falling apart at the hands of a narcissistic tyrant and his vapid daughters.

Charlotte Miller's plays include Thieves (Rattlestick), Ugly Little Sister (NYU Odets Commission), Raising Jo (Theater Row), Barn (Rising Phoenix Rep), Worst Year Ever (NY Fringe Fest), Sherry and Vince (Echo Theater Company), and Rocks (The Tank) among others. Her plays have been workshopped by IAMA Theater Company, Echo Theater Company, Inkwell, Hudson Stages, PLAYPENN, Labyrinth, Rattlestick, Rising Phoenix Rep, and the Flea. She has participated in the PD unit at the Actors studio and the playwrights lab at Echo Theater company where she currently teaches playwriting.

Thursday December 5 @7pm: "The Lonely Ape" by Joy Gregory /Directed by Randee Trabitz

The Lonely Ape follows a long-married couple, Hal and Janine, as their resigned surrender to middle age and middling accomplishment is overturned by a young plumber. Bigfoot appears.

Joy Gregory is a writer for stage and television. She is a founding member of Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre Company, where her most recently produced works were The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World and Race: How Blacks and Whites Think and Feel About the American Obsession, a co-adaptation with David Schwimmer of the book by Studs Terkel (Jefferson nomination, adaptation). Her television writing credits include Felicity, Swingtown, Jericho, Joan of Arcadia and the new series Switched at Birth on ABC Family. She is currently developing an original series with The Chainsmokers for Freeform called Demo.

INDEPENDENT WRITERS LAB new play readings will be held at the Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.Admission is free, reservations can be made at: independentwriterslab@gmail.com

