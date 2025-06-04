Independent Shakespeare Co. Reveals 2025 Season of Free Shakespeare in Griffith Park

Love’s Labour’s Lost and Doctor Faustus to run June 25 – August 31.
Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC) will return to Griffith Park this summer for its 22nd season of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, offering ten weeks of free, outdoor classical theatre beginning Wednesday, June 25 and running through Sunday, August 31 at the Dell near the Old Zoo.
This year’s productions include Love’s Labour’s Lost by William Shakespeare, directed by ISC Co-Founder David Melville, and Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe, directed by ISC Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma. All performances begin at 7:00 p.m. and are free to the public, with general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
The festival begins with Love’s Labour’s Lost, a witty romantic comedy set in a royal park, featuring a contemporary sensibility and a tone reminiscent of modern period dramas. Later in the season, Doctor Faustus takes the stage with a visually rich, supernatural interpretation of Marlowe’s tragedy about ambition and consequence.
Due to ongoing construction on ISC’s permanent performance stage nearby, all performances will be held at the Dell, a smaller, intimate space within Griffith Park. “The Dell’s natural setting enhances the storytelling,” said Chalsma. “The space invites the audience into the world of the play—especially as the sun sets during Doctor Faustus, deepening the atmosphere.”
In addition to performances, ISC will host educational and community events throughout the season, including family-friendly workshops, themed dress-up nights, community conversations, and partnerships with local organizations. Highlights include:
Pride Night and Drag Story Hour on June 29
Bridgerton-themed dress-up night for Love’s Labour’s Lost on July 12
Seven Deadly Sins Night for Doctor Faustus on August 16
Family education workshops on July 19 and August 10
An art and resilience night on July 11 recognizing community strength in the wake of recent Southern California wildfires
ISC will also continue its partnership with SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, inviting audience members to contribute hygiene products and assemble care kits during the run.
The festival is presented in partnership with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.
Love’s Labour’s Lost: June 25 – July 27 | Press Night: June 28
Doctor Faustus: August 6 – August 31 | Press Night: August 9
Performances: Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:00 p.m.
No performances July 4 or July 29 – August 3 (production changeover)
Location: The Dell at the Old Zoo, Griffith Park, Los Angeles
Parking: Free at Merry-Go-Round Lot 2 & 3
Admission is free. RSVPs are encouraged at www.indieshakes.org. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low chairs. Accessibility accommodations are available upon request.
