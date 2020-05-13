Idyllwild Arts Embraces Online Education With Their Summer Program Reimagined

In response to the health pandemic, Idyllwild Arts announces that the 2020 Summer Program is moving online. While so much has changed so rapidly, Summer Program Reimagined is expanding on Idyllwild Arts' role as a leader in 21st century arts education. For the first time in the program's 71-year history, Idyllwild Arts pivots to virtual learning, determined to continue inspiring artistic and creative spirit, particularly in these challenging times where art is vital to both expression and healing.

The Summer Program runs from May 23, 2020 with virtual workshops for students, aged 5 to adult, with a range of creative interests. Registration is now open for workshops at https://www.idyllwildarts.org/summer/summeronline/ and new workshops are being added daily. Scholarships are available for qualified teens and kids, Native Americans and Inland Empire teachers.

While there's been a lot of focus on virtual academics, Idyllwild Arts wants to ensure that arts education is not abandoned during these trying times, presenting the opportunity to practice art at home. Summer Program Reimagined will offer virtual programs in place of on-site instruction with personal access to working artists, world-renowned musicians, writers, filmmakers, dancers, visual artists and Native American arts creators. Summer Program is even expanding into new areas, with Math Skills & Arts, ESL & Arts and culinary arts.

Workshops will range from one-day to two weeks, and will take place via Zoom with global access, carefully balancing online screen time with guided projects as well as one-on-one instruction. All of the Summer Program's disciplines - acting, musical theatre, theatre design, creative writing, dance, visual arts and filmmaking - will be represented in the summer program. Upcoming workshops include Digital Photography, Ballet & Modern Dance, Electronic Music Production, Native American Arts, Songwriting (for adults and teens), Audition Bootcamp for Theatre Performers. Look for more workshops in Classical Orchestra Performance, Jazz Performance, Piano Performance (for adults and kids!) and Musical Theatre.

Under the Native American Arts Center, Summer Program Reimagined workshops will include traditional arts, sometimes with a contemporary spin, including Drawstring Bead and Quill Medicine Pouch, Navajo Loom Beading, Cahuilla Basketry, Cahuilla Pottery, and a series of free online demonstrations.

Idyllwild Arts has thoughtfully built many workshops around objects and items people may already have at home. Other workshops might include Art Packages filled with art supplies, which will be delivered to students. Many courses will include performance elements and classes will be recorded to ensure nobody misses out (even if your internet goes on the blink).

For over 70 years, Idyllwild Arts has provided a foundation, platform, and space for artists to engage with one another and build meaningful and successful careers while making a difference in their communities. Located on a 205-acre campus in the SAN JACINTO Mountains, the Idyllwild Arts Academy was recently voted #1 High School for Arts in America. Idyllwild Arts is legendary with alumni including Shepard Fairey, Casey Abrams and inventors and scientists Clay Alexander and Amber Pairis.





