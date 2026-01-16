FILL YOUR HOLE To Be Featured As Part Of SOLOFEST At Whitefire Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fill Your Hole will be featured as part of Solofest at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks. The solo performance will take place on Saturday, February 28 at 8:00 p.m. at the theatre’s Ventura Boulevard location.

Created and performed by David Jahn, Fill Your Hole traces his cross-country pursuit of a relationship while attempting to build a new life in Los Angeles. The piece explores personal reinvention and emotional risk, using humor and candor to reflect on the ways people seek connection and meaning while navigating major life transitions.

Tickets for Fill Your Hole are priced at $25. The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Additional theatre information is available by calling 818-687-8559.