Ido Samuel To Receive Breakthrough Artist Award At The 2025 ARPA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The 2025 Arpa International Film Festival will honor actor Ido Samuel with the Breakthrough Artist Award during its 28th annual edition, held November 6–9 at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. Known for standout performances in We Were the Lucky Ones, FBI: International, and Dirty Bomb, Samuel will be recognized for his artistic vision and cross-cultural storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Samuel is best known for his performance as Isaac in Hulu’s limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, a historical drama based on true events. His portrayal of a man forced into impossible circumstances to survive drew critical acclaim for its emotional depth and restraint. On network television, he appeared as Levy Sofer in CBS’s FBI: International, playing a morally conflicted heir entangled in an international diamond empire. He also appeared in Netflix’s political thriller Tehran, solidifying his reputation for complex, globally resonant roles.

Samuel received a Best Lead Actor nomination at the Madrid International Film Festival for his work in the short film Dirty Bomb, portraying a factory worker imprisoned and forced to assemble weapons under harrowing conditions. His other credits include Sony Pictures Classics’ Fill the Void (Venice, Sundance, and Toronto Film Festivals), the Student Academy Award semi-finalist My Cousin, the Fantasia Film Festival selection Awake, and Deep Tissue, currently in post-production.

Festival Honors

By presenting Samuel with the Breakthrough Artist Award, the Arpa International Film Festival recognizes his growing influence and commitment to storytelling that transcends borders. “I am honored to receive the Breakthrough Artist Award at this year’s Arpa International Film Festival at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood,” Samuel said. “This recognition inspires me to continue telling stories that challenge perceptions and connect audiences across the world.”

About the Arpa International Film Festival

Founded in 1997, the Arpa International Film Festival is dedicated to cultivating cross-cultural understanding through the power of film. The 2025 edition will run November 6–9 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, featuring premieres, panels, and an awards gala celebrating excellence in independent and international cinema.

About Ido Samuel

Ido Samuel is an internationally recognized actor known for his emotionally layered performances and global body of work. His credits include Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones, CBS’s FBI: International, Netflix’s Tehran, Dirty Bomb, and Fill the Void. His films have screened at major festivals including Venice, Sundance, Toronto, and Fantasia. Samuel’s performances reflect a deep commitment to storytelling rooted in the human experience.