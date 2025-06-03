IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Anniversary Event Set at Paley Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paley Center for Media has announced its latest PaleyLive program: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 20th Anniversary Celebration. The evening will feature a screening of the Season 17 premiere, followed by a conversation with the cast and executive producers. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 1 at 7:30 pm at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles.

Since its debut in 2005, and with 170 episodes and counting, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia holds the record as the longest-running, live-action comedy series in TV history. Over two decades, the show has built a fiercely loyal global fanbase, thanks to its audacious humor, unapologetically offbeat storylines, and razor-sharp writing. From outrageous schemes at Paddy's Pub to an unforgettable crossover episode with Abbott Elementary, the show continues to surprise and entertain with unrelenting wit.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features one of the most fearless and finely tuned comedic ensembles ever assembled on television, and they will gather on the Paley stage to discuss the show’s remarkable run following the screening of the Season 17 premiere. Joining the discussion will be Rob McElhenney, "Ronald 'Mac' MacDonald" & Executive Producer; Charlie Day, "Charlie Kelly" & Executive Producer; Glenn Howerton, "Dennis Reynolds" & Executive Producer; Kaitlin Olson, "Dee Reynolds"; and Danny DeVito, "Frank Reynolds.”

Prior to the event, fans can view past episodes of It’s Always Sunning in Philadelphia at The Paley Archive in the Beverly Hills Public Library, thanks to the generosity of FX Networks. Often referred to as a national treasure, The Paley Archive is the world’s foremost collection of TV & radio programs and advertisements. With over 160,000 titles, The Paley Archive features iconic media moments including history shaping news broadcasts, thrilling sporting events, and episodes of some of the most popular television shows of all time. The Paley Archive is free and open to the public and can be accessed during the library’s scheduled hours of operation.

Tickets for this program are now on sale to all Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Thursday, June 5 at noon PT; and to the general public on Friday, June 6 at noon PT. Tickets to Paley Center programs sell out quickly and fans are encouraged to sign up for Paley Membership to have the first chance to purchase tickets. For more information on how you can become a Paley Member and receive early access to tickets, please visit here.

Photo courtesy of FX

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 18% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds