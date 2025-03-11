IAMA Theatre Company Will Host Industry Presentation Workshop Of MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IAMA Theatre Company will host an industry presentation workshop of Millennials Are Killing Musicals by Nico Juber, directed by Marlo Hunter at 8pm, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles. Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an original musical comedy about reclaiming authentic happiness in a social media-filtered world. With a sharp comedic edge and an energetic contemporary pop-driven score, this new work offers a fresh, heartfelt and hilarious exploration of the millennial existential crisis, motherhood and self-discovery. The cast features Barrett Doss, Diana Huey, Jean Kauffman, Alex Alcheh*, Ryan W. Garcia*, Lana McKissack, Marnie Price* and Aynsley Bubbico. The music director for this presentation is Brett Ryback. Industry professionals should send their interest in attending to literary@iamatheatre.com. More information about Millennials Are Killing Musicals can be found at millennialsarekillingmusicals.com. (* denotes IAMA Theatre Company Ensemble Members)

Millennials Are Killing Musicals follows Brenda, a single mom who wants to be as good as the other parents on social media and the seemingly perfect mom of her daughter's classmate. Just when Brenda has mustered up enough courage and wit, her younger sister, Katrina—a social media influencer—shows up on her doorstep pregnant. The musical was an O'Neill National Music Theater Conference semifinalist in 2021 and 2022 and was last seen Off-Broadway in May 2023 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament's Theatre 71 with Grammy and Emmy winner Kristolyn Lloyd leading the production. This was followed by an original cast album release on Yellow Sound Label and Brainstorm Records in May 2023, produced by Michael Crioter and Nico Juber, currently available on all major streaming platforms. Millennials Are Killing Musicals previously received a New York City industry reading, a song showcase through New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series, and sold-out concert presentations.

“IAMA Theatre Company is committed to cultivating new voices and creating new works that push boundaries and take risks. We are looking forward to being a part of the development of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, bringing together Los Angeles professionals from diverse creative mediums to engage with this new piece of American theatre created by Nico Juber and directed by Marlo Hunter,” said IAMA Theatre Company Artistic Director Stefanie Black.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals is presented by special arrangement with producers Catherine Gray, Debra Smalley, Kelly Ann Winget, Julie Peterson Klein, Diana Greshtchuk, executive producer Cody Lassen & Associates and general manager DR Theatrical Management.

Nico Juber (Book, Music & Lyrics) was named one of the 2023 Women to Watch on Broadway by the Broadway Women's Fund. She is a Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge award-winning musical writer. In addition to making her Off-Broadway debut with Millennials Are Killing Musicals, her songs have been performed on stages across the U.S. and London. Her musical Winner, co-written with Joe Barros, is being developed by New York Theatre Barn and New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, had a developmental production in London as part of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy in August 2023 and was further developed at The Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals in February 2025. Her sci-fi short musical Holo had its premiere at the Beck Center for the Arts in Spring 2021. Juber is a member of Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, Ring of Keys and is the current co-chair of the Maestra Moms affinity group.

Marlo Hunter (Director) is a theatre and film director, who was listed as one of the 2022 Women to Watch on Broadway by the Broadway Women's Fund. She made her feature film directorial debut with “American Reject” in 2022 (Amazon and Apple+). She is currently helming the Ever After musical with music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and book by Kate Wetherhead, produced by Kevin McCollum. Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical, which she directed and choreographed Off-Broadway in 2023, was hailed a New York Times Critic's Pick and is currently on a national tour, recently wrapping a six-week run at Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Hunter has directed, choreographed and developed new work at Second Stage, Long Wharf, Williamstown, Roundabout, Playwrights Horizons, EST, Pittsburgh CLO, and Bay Street, among others. She is the winner of the Callaway Award for Unlock'd, which she directed and choreographed Off-Broadway. Hunter directed “Trivia at St. Nick's” for Hallmark, which premiered in 2024 (starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty) and “Mystic Christmas” in 2023 (starring Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, and Patti Murin). This past fall she directed and choreographed the world premiere of A Hanukkah Carol, or Gelt Trip! The Musical at Round House Theatre in DC (Daryl Roth and Jim Kierstead, producers).

