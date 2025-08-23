Honey Cone Returns to Catalina Jazz Club This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Named the "Best Female Vocal Group" by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers, Honey Cone (co-founding member Shelly Clark with Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune) have a celebrated music catalog. On September 14, they will return to Catalina Jazz Club following their sold-out show earlier this year.

They are known for their Top 10 Billboard hits "Girls It Ain't Easy" and "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show," as well as their #1 R&B "Stick-Up," and the worldwide hit record "Want Ads." Honey Cone recently released their first single in 50 years, "Here Comes the Rain Again."



The first act to appear on the iconic TV show "Soul Train," the music of Honey Cone ushered in a new, more assertive era lyrically for girl groups. For their trailblazing style, timeless songs and commitment to their craft on and off stage, Honey Cone was recently inducted into the Soul Music Hall of Fame and honored with Enthrone Entertainment's Hall of Fame Award.

EVENT SUMMARY:

Honey Cone in Now, Then & Forever will take the audience on a journey through their greatest hits, as well as tributes to Donna Summer, Tina Turner Motown, and much more -- including a special guest star.

Honey Cone would love it if you'd come decked out in your best white outfit to match them.

Catalina Jazz Club

6725 West Sunset Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

*Tickets purchased online receive priority seating.

*Single Entree or Drink minimums apply for all patrons.

