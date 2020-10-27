Hollywood & Community Leaders Get Personal On What Voting Means To Them for WE THE PEOPLE

We the People will take place October 29, 2020.

A celebrity line up of actors and community leaders including Noah benShea, Brendan Boyle, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary Chieffo, Michael Chieffo, Jacquelyn Fergusson, Liz Frances, Melissa Fitzgerald, Hutchins Foster, Jorge Garcia, Allison Janney, Sophie Kim, Sharon Lawrence, Penelope Lowder, Wendie Malick, Allan Miller, Vico Ortiz, James Naughton, Christina Pickles, Kacie Rogers, Charlie Shaughnessy, Michael A. Shepperd, Joe Spano, Desean K. Terry, JoBeth Williams, Haneefah Wood, and Laura Zucker will headline the Skylight Live original presentation of We the People at 3 p.m. on October 29, 2020. Reservaitons: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

Conceived by Tony Abatemarco, Gary Grossman, Wendy Kout, Jeff Reno and Cameron Watson, We the People will run approximately 45 minutes and feature prominent theatrical artists & community leaders gathering together to talk personally about our Constitution and what voting means to them. Followed by a Q&A where the online audience is encouraged to join in and be part of the conversation.

"With the election at hand, and our democracy at stake, this online special event will celebrate and explore our U.S. Constitution. Together, we will encourage our national audience to appreciate and exercise our right to vote," says Gary Grossman Producing Artistic Director.

Skylight LIVE has re-imagined theatre for 2020 by creating a new online series where people can feel connected during a time of social distancing. The program began in March and brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors, and actors for weekly performances of uplifting work written specifically for the medium. It's had over 36,000 views and counting.

