Hola Mexico Film Festival announced that the 11th edition will close with the Los Angeles premiere of MIRREYES VS GODINEZ (MIRREYES CONTRA GODINEZ), in addition to announcing the programing for its sections Documental, MX Ahora, and Nocturno. MIRREYES VS GODINEZ directed by Chava Cartas is a comedic social critique on Mexico's polarized society. The film stars Regina Blandón and Daniel Tovar and is produced by Francisco González Compeán and written by María Hinojos. The Closing Night will take place on June 8th at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown Los Angeles followed by a concert by Sandra Echeverría showcasing her latest album.

MIRREYES VS GODINEZ (MIRREYES CONTRA GODINEZ), features two contrasting economic social groups that are often the brunt of jokes and memes in Mexican society - Mirreyes being the wealthy elite class that does not depend on a job to survive and Godinez being the working class that depend on their jobs to make ends meets providing the audience with tons of comedic relief. The film was a huge success in Mexico becoming the 4th highest grossing film in the country's box office history.

"We are very excited to close the festival with such a fantastic film that is able to so elegantly use comedy to explore the divisiveness of Mexican society and deliver a critique that in modern-day times Mexico is more relevant than ever," says Samuel Douek. "We are also delighted to have Sandra Echeverría join us in presenting her latest album, Instinto, alongside a mariachi band which seems like the perfect way to close Hola Mexico Film Festival," continued Douek.

Closing Night, held at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, opens its doors at 6:15pm where patrons will be able to enjoy food from Frida's Tacos which will be available for purchase before the screening that takes place at 8:40pm followed by Sandra Echeverria's concert at 10pm. Tickets for Closing Night will be available for purchase at www.holamexicoff.com on Thursday, May 2nd at 10am PT.

In this year's MX Ahora section, which highlights some of the most celebrated films of current Mexican cinema, includes IF I WERE YOU (SI YO FUERA TÚ) from director and writer Alejandro Lubezki and Edgar Nito's feature debut THE GASOLINE THIEVES (HUACHICOLEROS).

The Nocturno section includes the best genre films of Mexico and this year it will feature the macabre and provocative films of FERAL and LOS INQUILINOS (THE TENANTS).The lineup also includes four films in their Documental section featuring some of the most compelling documentaries of the year including SEA OF SHADOWS executive produced by Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dates and times for all Hola Mexico Film Festival screenings and events will be available on Thursday May 2nd at 10am PT on www.holamexicoff.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You