Hillary Rollins Presents MaryJo Mundy In THE RIGHT TO CABARET At The Gardenia Supper Club

Hillary Rollins Presents: MaryJo Mundy in "The Right to Cabaret" Monthly Residency continues at The Gardenia Supper Club in West Hollywood. with 2nd night, Saturday, December 21st, 2019. Tickets are $15 plus a 2-drink minimum. Advance reservations suggested (seating is limited): RSVP @ 323-467-7444

MaryJo Mundy, the highly acclaimed and beloved cabaret singer and founder of the longest running open mic at the famed Gardenia, hosts the 2nd night of what celebrates and fosters musical theatre/cabaret performers,

while also showcasing her own remarkable talent. On the third Saturday of every month Ms. Mundy (sometimes co-hosted by partners-in crime singer Alexis Gach and singer/songwriter/producer Hillary Rollins) throws a "cabaret party" on-stage at the Gardenia along with three guest performers.

Whenever possible, one of those guests will be an "emeritus" artist (someone with a long, established cabaret career who will sing but also share their wit and wisdom about a life in this specialized art form); one will be an "up and comer" (a new, young star-of tomorrow) and one will be a singer/songwriter whose original songs both contrast and compliment the classic cabaret/theatre songs presented by the rest of the line-up.

In addition, each show features "Sing by the Seat of Your Pants" - a single song slot where a surprise guest is chosen from the audience (out of a volunteer lottery) to come up and wow the crowd with their own moment in the spotlight. (Audience members interested in participating in lottery must sign-up before the start of the show and come prepared with charts for a choice of three different tunes in their key.)

But don't worry - if you don't win the lottery, or singing solo isn't your "thing" - all audience members will have a chance to belt their heart out, share the fun, and feel the community love for cabaret when the entire room ends each evening with a rousing Broadway sing-along!

The Saturday, December 21st evening, MaryJo's guests will be songwriter/singer, Amy Endgelhardt, Actress Julie Janney with special guest, acclaimed cabaret performer, Maude Maggert. Joining them will be Ross Kalling on piano and Jonathan Richards on bass.

Since her cabaret debut in 2001, MAUDE MAGGART has performed in cabarets and theaters across the United States and Europe. Her performances have included her yearly engagement at the Oak Room of the Algonquin Hotel, the Oregon Festival of American Music, Michael Feinstein's concert series at Carnegie Hall and the national live radio broadcast of "A Prairie Home Companion." Maggart has five solo albums to her credit, the latest of which, "Here Come the Dreamers," will be available this summer. Maggart can be seen in the TCM documentary Johnny Mercer: The Dream's on Me (2009) and on the PBS series "The American Songbook."

AMY ENGELHARDT loves words, music and garlic. From 1998-2011, she was the sole female writer/arranger/vocalist in Grammy-nominated, genre-busting "band without instruments" The Bobs. She made her Off-Broadway debut in 2017 as composer/lyricist of BASTARD JONES, an Off-Broadway Alliance Best New Musical nominee. Time Out/NY called the sold-out smash "smartly plotted and irrepressible, with hummable pop music to match." As a session and concert singer, Amy's credits include the films Jurassic World, Real Steel and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and during the holidays, she joins Harry Shearer (The Simpsons, Spinal Tap) and Judith Owen in CHRISTMAS WITHOUT TEARS.

Julie Janney has been a working actress for more than 30 years in film, television, and theatre. She has trained with world renowned producers, directors, and educators like Lee Strasberg and Nikos Psacharopoulis. She has also acted as Meryl Streep's stunt double on seven feature films, and has performed on Broadway. Ms. Janney is a member of the several acting guilds and organizations and has taught acting and choreography for more than 30 years.

Hillary's company "Hillary Rollins Presents" has produced or co-produced numerous cabaret and stage shows, mostly in New York and LA for artists and songwriters such as Amanda McBroom, Julie Gold, Michele Brourman, Ken Hirsch, Steve Dorff, John Bucchino, Christine Lavin, Daniel Cainer, and more. Her series, "Songs From The Source", created with singer/songwriter Michele Brourman, has featured such luminary songwriters as Mike Stoller, Allee Willis, Alan Rich and Jud Friedman, Marsha Malamet, Lori Lieberman, Lindy Robbins and many others to raise money for The Songwriter's Lifeline at The Actor's Fund.

She has also executive produced three music CD's, Christine Lavin & Friends Live at McCabes, singer MaryJo Mundy's tribute to the music of Laura Nyro, The Fourteenth Confession and the newest studio album (about to be released) from singer/songwriter Jodi Siegel.

The Gardenia Supper Club Tickets are $15 plus a 2-drink minimum. Doors open at 7pm for dinner, 9pm show (Note: New menu and chef!) Advance reservations suggested (seating is limited): RSVP @ 323-467-7444.





