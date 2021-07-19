Here TV Wins First Emmy Award For GIRLS' VOICES NOW

Here TV, America's first and largest LGBTQ+ premium subscription TV and streaming service, has scored their first Daytime Emmy Award for their short form documentary series "Girls' Voices Now".

The award marks not only the first Emmy win for Here TV, but also the first time an LGBTQ+ network has won in the children's category. The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's Programming and Animation were awarded on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Co-produced by Women's Voices Now, "Girls' Voices Now'' is a summer youth program that

amplifies the voices of young women from underrepresented communities in Los Angeles by teaching them documentary filmmaking. "Girls' Voices Now" previously won the Short Title Award at the inaugural OTT.X Impact Awards in December 2020.

"We are so grateful to the Academy for this Daytime Emmy Award. Here TV has social justice in our DNA. We look for opportunities to produce programming that inspire and uplift the human condition," says Emmy award winning actor-producer David Millbern. "As social media

bombards young girls with toxic imagery, we strive to empower these amazing, diverse,

filmmakers to share their authentic stories.

The award winning episode, "Girls' Voices Now: Under the Scarf" follows Mehrin, a 16-year-old Bangladeshi American living in Los Angeles. A teenage girl like any other, Mehrin discusses her challenges of moving to the Unites States at a young age: unable to speak English and communicate with fellow classmates and teachers, being stereotyped for her skin color, and harassed for being Muslim and wearing a hijab.

Taking matters into her own hands, she spent 3 months watching Disney Channel shows to learn English fluently. Blessed with her new friends and new life in America, Mehrin hopes and prays that one day the ignorance and hatred towards immigrants will extinguish.

Click the link below to watch the Emmy winning episode "Girls' Voices Now: Under the Scarf" https://www.here.tv/series/girls-voices-now.