Heidi Duckler Dance Presents ONE LEG AT A TIME Exhibition

Los Angeles-based dance company, Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents One Leg at a Time Exhibition at Track 16 Gallery on Sunday February 2nd at 5:30pm.

The One Leg at Time Exhibition is the culminating public event of our three-month educational residency at the California Institution for Women (CIW) in Chino, California in 2019. HDD teaching artists engaged a group of incarcerated women with movement workshops that focused on issues of self-esteem, personal responsibility, and physical expression to reduce the negative impact of traumatic or overwhelming events. Through these workshops participants were able to physically narrate and verbally share their stories, culminating with their own expressive choreography.

Up until this point, these powerful experiences have remained behind closed doors, this exhibition intends to share this work with the public. The One Leg at a Time Exhibition will allow attendees to walk in the footsteps of the participants while listening to their stories, witness a performance by HDD's teaching artists, and participate in a panel discussion moderated by Abbe Land, Executive Director of the LA County's Women and Girls Initiative, whose mission is to establish Los Angeles County as a leader in creating opportunities and improving outcomes for all women and girls.

This exhibition will challenge audience members to evaluate how the arts can inform the conversation around mental health, and sexual and physical abuse among incarcerated women. This journey will allow all walks of life to be encapsulated in the participants' world, bridging the gap between the free and the incarcerated and fostering greater understanding, empathy, and respect.

This project is made possible with support from the California Wellness Foundation, Just Detention International, a Los Angeles-based health and human rights organization, and California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit www.calhum.org and www.justdetention.org

Free admission with RSVP at: onelegatatime.eventbrite.com





