Heidi Duckler Dance Presents EBB & FLOW: CHINATOWN

Los Angeles-based company, Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is proud to present Ebb & Flow: Chinatown 2019. The festival will take place from 1pm 8:30pm at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 1, 2019.

Ebb & Flow: Chinatown is a free, site-specific community festival of local artists at the Los Angeles State Historic Park which integrates dance, visual arts, music and technology to explore climate change, its impact on the environment and our health. The day begins with free public dance workshops for all ages and abilities, booths from local artists, and opportunities to engage in environmental and wellness activities from community organizations. The festival also includes daytime community performances by Salesian Boys & Girls Club, David Calderon, East Wind Foundation for Youth and Shaolin Temple Cultural Center U.S.A.

Curated by Heidi Duckler Dance, the weekend event will feature site-specific performances by diverse local artists from neighboring communities. Choreographers featured in the event will present their new works on HDD's fish sculpture. HDD collaborated with architect Alex Ward to design and build a 15-foot steel fish sculpture that acts as an interactive public art piece. The sculpture has moved throughout the Los Angeles area, from Downtown LA's Pershing Square to San Pedro's Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and more. The evening choreographers include Moises Josue Michel, Candy Yi in collaboration with Chantal Cherry, Carissa Songhorian and JA Collective. Headlining the festival will be Duckler's new work titled Further, in collaboration with composer/performer, Drum & Lace, exploring issues of climate change.

This project is supported by the California Arts Council and the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

Festival Schedule

1:00 - 1:30 pm // Community Workshop [All ages]

1:45 pm // Community Performance:

2:00 pm - 2:30 pm // Community Workshop [All ages]

2:30 - 3:00 pm // Community Workshop [All ages]

3:15 pm // Community Performance:

3:30 - 4:00 pm // Community Workshop [All ages]

4:15 pm // Community Performance:

4:30 - 6:00 pm // Professional Workshop

6:15 pm // Community Performance:

7:30 pm // Evening Performance

RSVP at: ebbandflowchinatown.eventbrite.com

Initially founded in 1985, HDD is a pioneer in producing interdisciplinary performances. The company develops and rehearses each multi-sensory experience in the site where the work is performed. HDD advances social equity in under-resourced communities by providing opportunities for audience members and students to interact with meaningful spaces, both public and private, that they may not otherwise have access to. These innovative experiences allow participants to view these places, and their communities, in new and interesting ways. Over the past 33 years, HDD's Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler, has created over 300 original works locally, nationally and internationally, including in many LA neighborhoods such as: Downtown LA (the Historic Core, Arts District, Produce District and Fashion District), Boyle Heights, Koreatown, Studio City, Van Nuys, Hollywood, Venice, San Pedro and South LA. Duckler's work has been internationally recognized in Hong Kong (Hong Kong Urban Arts Festival 2007), Russia (Link Vostok International East-West Arts Exchange 2010), Montreal (Transatlantique Quartier 2013), Germany (Tanzmesse, 2014 and 2018), Australia (Brisbane Festival 2014), Cuba (Ciudad en Movimiento 2016) and Chile (Puerto de Ideas 2018). This year HDD was awarded grants for upcoming performances and arts education initiatives including; LA County Arts Commission, Dance/USA and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and awards from the California Community Foundation, James Irvine Foundation, California Arts Council, LA Dept of Cultural Affairs, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Green Foundation, DEW Foundation, Annenberg Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. HDD produces over 25 original productions each year, and over 4,000 diverse residents are served annually.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You