Heidi Duckler Dance Presents 'Ages Take Action: Give The Vaccine A Shot!'

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Ages Take Action: Give the Vaccine a Shot!, the first in a series of PSA screening and panel discussions regarding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine. The first screening will be held at the Watts Labor Community Action Committee on Thursday, July 29 at 7pm.

Ages Take Action is a PSA short film created in collaboration with Martin Luther King, Jr. Outpatient Center at the MLK Community Hospital Campus (MLK). The score for the film was produced by Los Angeles Unified School District students enrolled in music production classes with Young Producers Group. Ages Take Action is the collaborative effort of a long-standing partnership between Heidi Duckler Dance and MLK. As the campus' current artist in residence, HDD joined together medical providers at MLK, community members in the Watts/Willowbrook area, and HDD teaching artists and dancers to create a fun dance film with important messaging from MLK staff and providers such as Chief Medical Officer, Ellen Rothman, M.D., regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages Take Action was created to provide both an artistic and personal approach to dissemination of vaccine information, because although there exists an abundance of vaccines and resources many have yet to be vaccinated, indicating the necessity of a new approach to reach them and address their reservations. This project was infused with the ideals of bringing vitality, joy and a renewed sense of community as we exit a time lacking in each, with firm knowledge that the COVID-19 vaccine is our gateway to keeping our community healthy, thriving, and vibrant!

Ages Take Action will be distributed throughout the Watts/Willowbrook community through several free and public community screenings, and throughout the county to serve as an organizational tool toward increasing vaccination rates. The goal is to create a public space for community members' voices to be heard regarding their vaccination concerns, to increase scientifically backed and first-hand knowledge of the vaccine and its effects, to assist those needing help navigating where and how to get vaccinated, and to combat the disproportionate effects COVID-19 is having on BIPOC communities.

Our first screening will be hosted at the Watts Labor Community Action Committee, attendees will view the Ages Take Action video and hear from and ask questions to a panel composed of MLK medical providers, COVID-19 vaccine recipients, and vaccinated community representatives. Additionally, press and attendees will be able to meet and greet those featured in the video, such as Dr. Jasmine Eugenio, Dr. Ellen Rothman, and other Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center providers. Many of Heidi Duckler Dance's featured artists and staff will be there as well, such as Alyse Rockett, Kaitwan Jackson, Himerria Wortham, and Heidi Duckler.

More information about Ages Take Action and future screenings of the video are available on Heidi Duckler Dance's website.

RSVP for FREE: https://heididuckler.org/event/ages-take-action/