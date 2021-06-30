Heidi Duckler Dance Presents AGES TAKE ACTION

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Ages Take Action, a PSA short film created in collaboration with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital Campus (MLK). The score for the film was produced by Los Angeles Unified School District students enrolled in music production classes with Young Producers Group. The video can be viewed on Vimeo starting on June 30, 2021.

Ages Take Action is the collaborative effort of a long-standing partnership between Heidi Duckler Dance and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital Campus. As the campus' current artist in residence, HDD joined together medical providers at MLK, community members in the Watts/Willowbrook area, and HDD teaching artists and dancers to create a fun dance film with important messaging from MLK staff and providers such as Chief Medical Officer, Ellen Rothman, M.D., regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages Take Action was created to provide both an artistic and personal approach to dissemination of vaccine information, because although there exists an abundance of vaccines and resources many have yet to be vaccinated, indicating the necessity of a new approach to reach them and address their reservations. This project was infused with the ideals of bringing vitality, joy and a renewed sense of community as we exit a time lacking in each, with firm knowledge that the COVID-19 vaccine is our gateway to keeping our community healthy, thriving, and vibrant!

Ages Take Action will be distributed throughout the Watts/Willowbrook community through several free and public community screenings, and throughout the county to serve as an organizational tool toward increasing vaccination rates. At each screening, attendees will view the Ages Take Action video and have the opportunity to hear from and ask questions to a panel composed of medical providers, COVID-19 vaccine recipients, and vaccinated community representatives. The goal is to create a public space for community members' voices to be heard regarding their vaccination concerns, to increase scientifically-backed and first-hand knowledge of the vaccine and its effects, to assist those needing help navigating where and how to get vaccinated, and to combat the disproportionate effects COVID-19 is having on BIPOC communities.

More information about Ages Take Action and screenings of the video are available on Heidi Duckler Dance's website.

How to view video: The video can be viewed on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/569473473 starting on June 30, 2021.

For information on screenings: https://heididuckler.org/ages-take-action/.