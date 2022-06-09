Hammer Museum Announces Bloomsday 2022

The Hammer's beloved Bloomsday, a celebration of author James Joyce and his landmark novel Ulysses, returns to the museum! Directed by Elizabeth Dennehy this year's cast includes Síle Bermingham, Sonya Macari, John Rafter Lee, Kevin Ryan, and Johnny O'Callaghan. Delivering dramatic readings from the landmark book, interspersed with songs, this lively affair is for Joyce scholars and novices alike. The celebration continues in the courtyard with Guinness and live music.

SCHEDULE

6:30 p.m. - Cash bar with Guinness on tap in the courtyard, plus live traditional Irish music by Rattle the Knee

7:30 p.m. - Staged reading inside the Billy Wilder Theater

9 p.m. - Cash bar with Guinness on tap in the courtyard, plus live traditional Irish music by Rattle the Knee

RSVP: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/bloomsday-2022

Admission is free. Seats will be assigned at the box office on a first come, first served basis. Hammer members receive priority seating.

Member Benefit: Members receive priority ticketing until 15 minutes before the program. Learn more about membership.