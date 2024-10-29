HUGH PANARO: MAN WITHOUT A MASK is Coming to Catalina Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come celebrate with Broadway star Hugh Panaro! Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask will celebrate the recent release of Hugh's first-ever CD, which was recorded live in Broadway's Living Room. Marking his Los Angeles debut at Catalina Jazz Club, #Hollywood! LIVE! Thurs, December 5th at 8:30pm. Dinner begins at 7:00pm.

Hugh has plenty of stories to share about how the album almost didn't happen... so, it truly is a celebration for the handsome, charming, funny, and soaring-voiced leading man. Audiences will hear a dazzling array of songs from Hugh's storied career and even a surprise or two.

The show is directed by long-time friend, Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical director Joseph Thalken and Trey Henry on bass.

With over 2,000 performances in the title role of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway under his belt, and many before that as Raoul, there's not much that Hugh hasn't seen. Considered to be one of the premier and most sought-after male actor/singers in our business, Hugh is known for his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. His credits also include playing Marius in the original Broadway run and first national tour of LES MISERABLES, and stints as Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and at The MUNY. His other Broadway credits include Lestat, Side Show, Show Boat, and The Red Shoes. He has also performed on London's West End, in Canada, and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe.

