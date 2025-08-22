HELLO, DOLLY! Closes Musical Theatre West 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre West (MTW) will close out its 2025 season with one of Broadway's most beloved hits, Hello, Dolly! Set to dazzle audiences for select times October 17 – November 2, 2025, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, this iconic musical comedy promises to be the season's crowning jewel.

“Closing out a season always calls for something big, and there's nothing bigger than Dolly,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director of Musical Theatre West. “This show is Broadway at its best filled with humor, heart, and some of the most iconic music ever written for the stage. Our audiences are in for an unforgettable finale.”

Bursting with wit, charm, and show-stopping dance numbers, Hello, Dolly! follows the larger-than-life matchmaker Dolly Levi as she sets out to arrange the romantic affairs of New York's elite, while plotting a match of her own. With unforgettable Jerry Herman songs including “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” and the iconic title number, this Tony Award-winning classic is a joyous celebration of love, laughter, and the indomitable spirit of one legendary woman.

Making the production even more special, Tami Tappan Damiano returns to the MTW stage as the incomparable Dolly Levi. Much like Dolly herself, Tami is “coming home to Long Beach,” marking her first performance with MTW in over a decade. A beloved presence in past productions such as Singin' in the Rain (2001), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (2002), Crazy for You (2003), Guys & Dolls (2005), Never Gonna Dance (2006), The Full Monty (2007), and Spamalot (2012), Tami stepped away from the stage to raise her family. Now, with her child grown, she will make a triumphant return in one of Broadway's most iconic roles, a true homecoming for both the actress and the character.

Hello, Dolly! is a musical by Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder's play The Matchmaker. Since its Broadway debut in 1964, the show has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring generations with its larger-than-life characters and timeless score.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP