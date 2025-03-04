HARD Summer Music Festival Announces Lineup For 2025 Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HARD Events has announced the music lineup for the 2025 edition of HARD Summer Music Festival. HARD Summer returns to Inglewood on August 2-3, 2025, once again taking place at Hollywood Park, the expansive entertainment complex adjacent to SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater.

Since its inaugural edition in 2008, HARD Summer has cemented its place as a cornerstone of Southern California's festival scene. With its distinct multi-genre curational ethos and vibrant aesthetic, the event has grown steadily in prominence. Today, it stands as Los Angeles' largest electronic music festival and a powerful celebration of the city's rich tapestry of musical styles and cultural influences.

HARD Summer's 2025 lineup stays true to the festival's signature blend of diverse sounds and styles, bringing together leading names in electronic music, high-profile crossover acts in the Latin and Hip-Hop spaces, underground tastemakers, and the best of the next generation of emerging talent.

The lineup will be led by headliners including GRAMMY-nominated Australian powerhouse Dom Dolla, Colombian reggaetón and cumbia singer/songwriter Feid, the dark industrial sonics of legendary French producer Gesaffelstein, and multigenre super producer Kaytranada. Additional highlights include Jamaican dancehall icon Sean Paul, multi platinum New Orleans hip-hop veteran Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band, the visionary and genre-defying heroics of Four Tet and Floating Points live, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and French DJ and producer Nico Moreno.

Devotees of the brand know that HARD Summer is known for showcasing the sounds of tomorrow and championing forward-thinking, unconventional stylings shaping the modern dance music landscape. These bookings include the cutting-edge club ready energy of UK duo Overmono (DJ Set), innovative boundary pushing producer Joy Orbison, the high energy dancefloor filling Marlon Hoffstadt and Malugi, rave revivalists Prospa, the effortlessly cool Berlin-based Narciss, and Colombian DJ and producer Funk Tribu.

House music lovers can lose themselves in the rhythms of Latin House pioneer Deorro, unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, reinvented star Latin DJ and producer Gordo, skilled selector James Hype, German globetrotter Loco Dice, and tech-house sensations Ben Sterling, Riordan, Blackchild, and SOSA. The lineup also features house-driven back to back pairings from Walker & Royce B2B VNSSA, Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami, Torren Foot B2B Airwolf Paradise, and Kilimanjaro b2b Melé.

HARD Summer once again promises a hard-hitting techno slate, featuring global standouts like Italian acid duo 999999999, fellow Italian hard techno artist Alignment, enigmatic DJ and producer I Hate Models, Solamente label boss Deborah De Luca, and an electrifying back to back from KI/KI and an artist to be announced.

Headbangers can find heavier sonics courtesy of experimental left-field bass producer PEEKABOO, fast rising low frequency favorites Tape B B2B Mersiv, and multifaceted bass-heavy DJ and producer Crankdat, while acts like Bou and Hybrid Minds will bring their appeal to lovers of D&B.

After relocating to Hollywood Park in 2024, HARD redefined the premiere Los Angeles electronic music experience. Spanning 300 acres, the venue offered a fresh, immersive atmosphere for attendees with its spacious layout, interactive features, and innovative activations, making it the largest event of its kind in the city.

HARD Summer remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional festival experience while fostering positive relationships with its local communities. Since 2023, its 'Pre-Game' initiative has partnered with 17 local businesses around Greater Los Angeles, including five Inglewood establishments in 2024. To further expand this effort, HARD Summer invites local businesses to apply here to inquire directly about partnering on this year's edition of HARD Summer's 'Pre-Game'.

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP festival passes will be available for purchase beginning March 7 at 10AM PT. Fans will also have an opportunity for early access to tickets at 9AM PT via signing up for SMS notifications. Additionally, HARD is also offering a $9.95 deposit for a limited time. Visit HARD's official website for more info and to sign up for SMS.

