Greenway Court Theatre Celebrates 20th Anniversary With IF I SHOULD WAKE

IF I SHOULD WAKE will stream live on Twitch.tv on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

Greenway Arts Alliance announced today that Greenway Court Theatre is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season. The award-winning and critically-acclaimed theatre will present the World Premiere of IF I SHOULD WAKE, a collection of eight monologues by an intrepid ensemble of contemporary playwrights representing the wide diversity of Greenway Court Theatre's many communities. The play features monologues by Alex Alpharaoh, Boni B. Alvarez, Arianna Basco, Diana Burbano, Inda Craig-Galván, Yehuda Hyman, Grace McLeod and Larry Powell. Directed by Reena Dutt, with dramaturgy by Scott Horstein, IF I SHOULD WAKE will stream live on Twitch.tv on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm and will be available to view on demand through December 3, 2020. The Greenway Court Theatre channel can be found at Twitch.tv/GreenwayCourtTheatre. Streaming on Twitch.tv is FREE.

"We are extremely grateful to be celebrating our theatre's 20th Anniversary this season and to be a part of the Los Angeles arts community. While this is a financially challenging time for many arts organizations amidst the pandemic, we feel incredibly fortunate that we are able to sustain our work and to continue to develop new voices that reflect our diverse communities," said Whitney Weston, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Greenway Arts Alliance.

"For two decades, Greenway Court Theatre has been a platform for inclusiveness and for presentations of stories that reflect today's cultural landscape of America and it is our ongoing mission to cultivate emerging artists," said Pierson Blaetz, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Greenway Arts Alliance. He added, "When Whitney (Weston) and I founded Greenway Arts Alliance, we created a business model that was centered around community-based partnerships. We are fortunate that in this economically stressful and difficult time, our organization remains financially strong through our Melrose Trading Post, which is able to support both our theatre and Greenway Institute for the Arts programs."

In 2000, Greenway Court Theatre opened its doors with the world premiere of Sonnets for an Old Century by Obie Award-winning playwright and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter José Rivera, a series of monologues set in the afterlife which, on the verge of the new millennium, stimulated reflective thought of how one lives their life. "As part of our 20th anniversary, we commissioned eight incredible playwrights to each write a monologue for our world premiere of If I Should Wake, and to continue this exploration and reframe it for the tectonic shifts of today," said Tiffany Moon, Producing Director of Greenway Court Theatre.

IF I SHOULD WAKE will feature the following monologues (in the order of the play):

They Say My Name by Inda Craig-Galván

Featuring Carla Valentine as Jackie

A woman clings desperately to a pole over an abyss - or should she let go?

Francis by Boni B. Alvarez

Featuring Jon Viktor Corpus as Francis

An 18-year-old surfs the electronic sea only to find that it's alive.

Cassandra by Alex Alpharaoh

Featuring Shanelle Darlene as Cassandra

What sacrifice does it take for a daughter to love her father, and for her father to let her go?

The Waiting Room by Grace McLeod

Featuring Sammy June as Billie

Stuck for months in her childhood bedroom, an Instagram celebrity braves her teenage diary.

Body Quakes by Arianna Basco

Featuring Madeleine Humphries as SJ

Can a woman reclaim her body when her former lover returns?

The Reclamation of my Black Ass Imagination: An Awakening by Larry Powell

Featuring Larry Powell as Somebody, with movement by Jamal Wade

Can someone actually steal your imagination? Can you imagine it back?

Quicksand: A Bardo Monologue by Diana Burbano

Featuring Diana Burbano

An aging punk chases salvation on the haunted streets of downtown LA.

The Let Go by Yehuda Hyman

Featuring Trieu Tran as He

As their bodies turn to vapor, two strangers attempt a new kind of dance.

IF I SHOULD WAKE production design is by Corwin Evans; and the stage managers are Jasmine Kalra and Aaron Saldaña.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You