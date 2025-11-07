Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company To Present DICIEMBRE MEXICANO: A MEXICAN CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will continue its 2025–2026 season with Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company’s Diciembre Mexicano: A Mexican Christmas Celebration on Saturday, November 29, at 8 p.m. Joined by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, the performance will celebrate the season through Mexican folk dance, dazzling costumes, and live musical accompaniment.

Founded in 2003, Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company was established to showcase the splendor of Mexican folk dance and to cultivate awareness of the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. The Los Angeles-based company, composed of both professional and academy members, is known for its research-driven choreography and productions that honor Mexico’s historic and contemporary traditions.

The company has appeared on some of the world’s largest stages, including the Hollywood Bowl, and has performed alongside acclaimed Latin artists such as Lila Downs, José Feliciano, and Luis Miguel.

Snacks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.