Gospel Voices of OC Juneteenth Celebration Returns to Chapman's Musco Center for the Arts

Gospel Voices of OC, an artistic concert in conjunction with Juneteenth, will be held for the second year at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University on Sunday, June 10. Produced by Arts & Learning Conservancy's Founder/CEO Debora Wondercheck, the multi-generational performances of diverse artists highlight the influence of gospel music as a source of historical impact and resiliency spanning June 19, 1865 to the present.

"I'm incredibly proud to produce our second Gospel Voices of OC and eternally grateful to Chapman University for their tremendous support in providing the world-class venue for our artistic celebration of Juneteenth," says Debora Wondercheck

Co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Chapman University, the concert will feature accomplishments and works of over 100 black and diverse performers in choir, dance, band, orchestra, theatre and spoken word, including county-wide youth and adult choirs. Renown American soul singer and song writer Brenda Lee Eager is a featured performer.

Dr. Reginald "Reg" Chhen Stewart, Ph.D. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Chapman University said, "Black stories must be told. Our narratives have always been handed down through song and I'm so proud to bring the vibrancy and diversity of the black experience to our little corner of the world."

Gospel Voices of OC will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and is appropriate for audiences of all ages. For tickets, visit Click Here or for underwriting opportunities, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org or call (714) 728-7100.

About Gospel Voices of OC/Arts & Learning Conservatory

Gospel Voices of OC is a staged event with more than 100 diverse performers held annually in conjunction with Juneteenth. It was created and produced by Debora Wondercheck in 2022 and is co-presented by Chapman University's Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Arts & Learning Conservatory. Wondercheck is the Founder and CEO of Arts & Learning Conservatory which works with Orange County school districts in providing over 600 annual scholarships to students in need while offering no-cost musical theatre, band and string classes.

The Costa Mesa-based nonprofit organization provides youth access to quality arts programs based on accessibility, acceptance, confidence, and creativity. Gospel Voices of OC is the organization's largest and most rewarding production due to its strong message and impact. For more information, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org.