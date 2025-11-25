Gladys Knight to Perform at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will present an evening with the legendary Gladys Knight on Tuesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m.

With a career spanning more than six decades, the seven-time GRAMMY Award winner remains one of the most celebrated voices in music history. Few artists have matched her unassailable artistry, with #1 hits across Pop, Gospel, R&B, and Adult Contemporary, in addition to acclaimed triumphs in film, television, and live performance.

Over the years, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums, including her acclaimed solo projects Good Woman (1991), Just for You (1994), the inspirational Many Different Roads (1999), and At Last (2001). Her ability to captivate audiences with timeless classics and fresh interpretations has solidified her place as the “Empress of Soul.”

Beyond music, Knight's presence has dazzled both screen and stage. She has appeared in hit television shows and films, including Star, Almost Christmas, Dancing with the Stars, and The Masked Singer. She has delivered powerful renditions of the national anthem on some of the world's largest stages, including the Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star Game. Most recently, she starred in I'm Glad It's Christmas on Great American Family, received the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in 2022, and in 2023 was awarded the National Medal of Arts. Last year, she was recognized as a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree.

Her influence extends far beyond entertainment, through philanthropy, community leadership, and business ventures. In recognition of her enduring legacy, a portion of Atlanta's State Route 9 was named the Gladys Knight Highway in 2015.