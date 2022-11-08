Gibney Company Continues Its Up Close Series With Company Premiere Of Ohad Naharin's YAG 2022

Gibney Company returns to New York Live Arts with the Company premiere of Ohad Naharin's Yag 2022 December 13-18, 2022 presented as part of its ongoing Up Close series. With Yag 2022 Naharin revisits his acclaimed work, Yag, created in 1996 for Batsheva Dance Company. The work features six dancers whose relationships are gradually revealed through the work's deft storytelling incorporating dance, speech, visual symbolism and imaginative staging.



"In addition to commissioning new repertoire, Gibney is also committed to taking fresh looks at important works of contemporary choreography," said Gina Gibney, Founder, Director and CEO of Gibney and Artistic Director of Gibney Company. "Yag is certainly such a work. Ohad has described Yag as 'the transformation of emotions into clear movement,' which make this work a perfect fit for the incredible artists of Gibney Company."



Gibney Company Director Gilbert T Small II added "As Gina and I were considering choreographers and which existing works we felt were integral to our artists' growth, Ohad Naharin was at the top of our list. As one of today's preeminent contemporary choreographers, his distinctive work is imbued with his own innovative movement language, Gaga. This employs the dancers to experiment with various concepts of gesture, texture, letting go, tension, timing, gravity, and connectivity to produce multi-dimensional, instinctive movement."



Tickets starting at $35 are on sale today at newyorklivearts.org.