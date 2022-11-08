Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gibney Company Continues Its Up Close Series With Company Premiere Of Ohad Naharin's YAG 2022

Performances run December 13 – 18 at New York Live Arts.

Nov. 08, 2022  
Gibney Company Continues Its Up Close Series With Company Premiere Of Ohad Naharin's YAG 2022

Gibney Company returns to New York Live Arts with the Company premiere of Ohad Naharin's Yag 2022 December 13-18, 2022 presented as part of its ongoing Up Close series. With Yag 2022 Naharin revisits his acclaimed work, Yag, created in 1996 for Batsheva Dance Company. The work features six dancers whose relationships are gradually revealed through the work's deft storytelling incorporating dance, speech, visual symbolism and imaginative staging.

"In addition to commissioning new repertoire, Gibney is also committed to taking fresh looks at important works of contemporary choreography," said Gina Gibney, Founder, Director and CEO of Gibney and Artistic Director of Gibney Company. "Yag is certainly such a work. Ohad has described Yag as 'the transformation of emotions into clear movement,' which make this work a perfect fit for the incredible artists of Gibney Company."

Gibney Company Director Gilbert T Small II added "As Gina and I were considering choreographers and which existing works we felt were integral to our artists' growth, Ohad Naharin was at the top of our list. As one of today's preeminent contemporary choreographers, his distinctive work is imbued with his own innovative movement language, Gaga. This employs the dancers to experiment with various concepts of gesture, texture, letting go, tension, timing, gravity, and connectivity to produce multi-dimensional, instinctive movement."

Tickets starting at $35 are on sale today at newyorklivearts.org.




Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY at Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY at Ahmanson Theatre
It doesn’t help that director Matthew Dunster plays much of Danny Robins’ script for laughs when it could have been amping up some suspense. It would have been more cohesive and had a bigger impact if it hadn’t played as a comedy for most of its 2-hour run time, though it wouldn’t have been enough to make the story land.
Foolish Production Co To Workshop New Queer Work TUESDAY NIGHT By Lucy Gladstone Photo
Foolish Production Co To Workshop New Queer Work TUESDAY NIGHT By Lucy Gladstone
An exploration into our need for connection yet our adamance for walls, Foolish Production Co is proud to present the workshop of Lucy Gladstone's Tuesday Night, 3:30 AM.
Interview: Melanie Moores KILLing It In MOCKINGBIRD Photo
Interview: Melanie Moore's KILLing It In MOCKINGBIRD
The national tour of Aaron Sorkin’s reimagining of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has settled in at the Pantages, running through November 27, 2022. Bartlett Sher directs a stellar cast led by Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. In one of the pivotal roles, Melanie Moore (as Scout Finch) breaks the fourth wall periodically to also act as narrator to this classic story. I had the opportunity to feed a few queries to Melanie.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Center Theatre Groups 2:22 A GHOST STORY at the Ahmanso Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Center Theatre Group's 2:22 A GHOST STORY at the Ahmanson Theatre
The U.S. premiere of “2:22 – A Ghost Story” opened on November 4, 2022, playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through December 4. Check out photos from the evening here!

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Foolish Production Co To Workshop New Queer Work TUESDAY NIGHT By Lucy GladstoneFoolish Production Co To Workshop New Queer Work TUESDAY NIGHT By Lucy Gladstone
November 7, 2022

An exploration into our need for connection yet our adamance for walls, Foolish Production Co is proud to present the workshop of Lucy Gladstone's Tuesday Night, 3:30 AM.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Center Theatre Group's 2:22 A GHOST STORY at the Ahmanson TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Center Theatre Group's 2:22 A GHOST STORY at the Ahmanson Theatre
November 6, 2022

The U.S. premiere of “2:22 – A Ghost Story” opened on November 4, 2022, playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through December 4. Check out photos from the evening here!
Tribute Artist Peter Mac Celebrates 20th Anniversary with JUDY GARLAND 100 YEARS OF MAGICTribute Artist Peter Mac Celebrates 20th Anniversary with JUDY GARLAND 100 YEARS OF MAGIC
November 6, 2022

November 2nd, 2022 marked the twentieth anniversary of critically-acclaimed and Award-winning Judy Garland tribute artist, Peter Mac. On Saturday November 19th at 8PM Mac will host a gala celebration at the legendary and famed Woman's Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, California to commemorate the occasion.
18 MINUTES OF FAME to Open at Theatre West in December18 MINUTES OF FAME to Open at Theatre West in December
November 6, 2022

Theatre West will present 18 Minutes of Fame: A Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus, a show business memoir with songs, written by Susan Morgenstern and Barbara Minkus. The production, starring Barbara Minkus, is directed by Susan Morgenstern and produced by Matt Aaron Krinsky and Diane Baroni.
Theatre 40 to Present INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Beginning in JanuaryTheatre 40 to Present INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Beginning in January
November 6, 2022

Theatre 40 will present the Los Angeles Premiere of Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help January 19- February 19, 2023.  The play is written by Katie Forgette, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, and produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford.