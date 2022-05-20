Getty Center Extends Saturday Hours To 8 PM

Beginning June 18, the Getty Center will stay open until 8 pm on Saturdays year-round, creating an opportunity to enjoy the sunset from the iconic hilltop location.



The Restaurant will also serve dinner on Saturday evenings for the first time in more than two years.



Parking, normally $20, is reduced to $15 after 3pm and $10 after 6pm. Evening hours also provide a great opportunity to take advantage of Pay Once, Park Twice where visitors can hop from one Getty location to another in one day, using the same parking ticket.



Getty Center turns 25 this year and to celebrate, a new self-guided tour highlights 25 of the most picturesque spots to take that perfect photo. (It even reveals a few secret places you might not have seen before!) Check out these stunning vantage points where you can snap beautiful selfies, practice your photography, or simply discover delightful new corners of the Center.



Exhibitions on view on June 18 include Judy Baca: Hitting the Wall, highlighting artist Judy Baca's famous 1984 mural on a freeway underpass in downtown Los Angeles; Tacita Dean's mesmerizing film Pan Americus, and Conserving de Kooning: Theft and Recovery, featuring Willem De Kooning's Woman-Ochre, recently recovered and painstakingly conserved by the Getty after its brazen daylight robbery in 1985 from the University of Arizona Museum of Art.



June 18 is also this summer's second free outdoor Off the 405 concert, featuring Bartees Strange, the English-born and D.C.-based producer and songwriter whose music is a lively mix of indie rock, hip hop, and jazz.



Admission to the Getty Center is always free; advanced reservations are required. Restaurant reservations are strongly recommended. Call (310) 440-6810 or make a reservation through Open Table.