Geffen Playhouse Announces A WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL Cast

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its world premiere production of A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill, written by Matt Schatz (The Door You Never Saw Before, The Burdens) and directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Little Shop of Horrors).

The cast includes Jahbril Cook (Nature Whatever, The Snowy Day and Other Stories) as The Son and others; Zehra Fazal (FOUND: A New Musical, Bars and Measures) as The Lady on the Radio and others; Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper (Rothschild & Sons, Lonesome Traveler) as The Junior Rabbi, The Private Investigator and others Rivkah Reyes (Spamilton, American Idiot) as The Daughter, The Reporter and others; Danny Rothman (Sweeney Todd, The Loophole) as The Rabbi and others; and Jill Sobule (The Jill & Julia Show, The Simpsons) as The Cantor, The Rabbi's Wife and others.

Previews for A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill begin Tuesday, June 21, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, June 30.

On a November night in 1994, a murder was committed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In this poignant true-crime story told completely through song, a tight-knit Jewish community gathers to recount, remember, and reckon with the details of what happened in-and to-their town. This wholly original production asks what it does to our souls when our leaders fall from grace.

A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill was created during the Geffen Playhouse inaugural The Writers' Room program, in which six Los Angeles playwrights develop new works with the support and guidance of the Geffen Playhouse artistic team. Recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.

CAST

Jahbril Cook as The Son and others

Zehra Fazal as The Lady on the Radio and others

Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as The Junior Rabbi, The Private Investigator and others

Rivkah Reyes as The Daughter, The Reporter and others

Danny Rothman as The Rabbi and others

Jill Sobule as The Cantor, The Rabbi's Wife and others

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer Alexander Woodward

Original Scenic Design by Dane Laffrey

Costume Designer Raquel Barreto

Lighting Designer Josh Epstein

Sound Designer Veronika Vorel

Musical Direction, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Scott Anthony

Choreographer Kathryn Burns

Production Stage Manager Jill Gold

Assistant Stage Managers Alyssa Escalante and Julie Ann Renfro

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets currently priced at $30 - $129.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Not recommended to those under the age of 14. Children under 6 years of age will not be admitted.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required - additional policy details can be found at https://www.geffenplayhouse.org/plan/reopening/.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public two hours before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student.